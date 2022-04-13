Today, I was supposed to head home but after seeing the sky, and listening to the weather report, I knew I would be hunkering down, here in Gettysburg, PA, waiting on this winter storm to pass.
The snow had not yet begun to fall. The clouds hung low in the sky. Nearby, one could easily make out the deep green of the pine and fir trees and the crimson leaves of the maple trees. The asphalt roads were now a shiny black, as the precipitation began to fall. Against this setting, I decided to take a short drive, and explore a local park.
The snow quickly accumulated. First, just the roads and the walkways were covered. By the time I parked, and walked up to the gate, the grass, the stone walls and the dark granite archway were covered in white. Inside, this snow brought with it a sense of peace and serenity to this hallowed place: The Gettysburg National Cemetery.
Long before I arrived where President Lincoln gave his immortal speech, I found myself passing by countless monuments, tombstones and plaques where actions were memorialized and people were remembered. As I walked along the pathway of the cemetery, I couldn’t help but notice the many types and sizes of monuments. The Soldiers National Monument rises 60 feet into the air. There are monuments to generals, and monuments to the sacrifices which individual states made.
There are the typical, white marble tombstones. There are long ribbons of grey stones where the names of many are engraved. Perhaps saddest of all, are the hundreds of small, white marble blocks engraved with but a number, representing the truly unknown soldiers. The scene was serene and peaceful. The beauty of God’s creation was evident everywhere. The silent nature of where I stood was only amplified by the sound-cushioning nature of the fresh snow. It was then that I began to better understand the Christian experience.
In this place, each monument represents someone who gave their life for what they believed in. Some monuments honored one; others many. However, none of these individuals died hoping to be remembered as a part of a great National Cemetery.
They should be remembered and honored. They deserve the utmost dignity and respect we can give. But that is not why they died.
They died with the hope and belief that their sacrifice would make something better. They died for you and for me. But did they die, so we could admire their graves? No! No! A thousand times no!
In our Christian walk, we also can look back at the “monuments” in our lives. Some things may be the towering Soldier’s National Monument which represents the most defining point in our life. Some monuments might be the small, unknown white marble headstones. Some moments, represent when we were a part of a group or team. Together, each monument completes the picture of who we are.
Sometimes, we continue to live in our past, forgetting that a cemetery is only a final resting spot. In Philippians 3:13-14, Paul wrote: “Forgetting what is behind … I press on toward the goal …” (NIV)
We are to leave what is behind, and press on! In Hebrews 12:1, Paul also wrote: “Let us lay aside every weight … and let us run … the race that is set before us.” (KJV) God calls us to leave behind our burdens and run the race “before us.” God calls us to be a forward looking people. Jesus said in John 14:1: “Let not your heart be troubled. Ye believe in God, believe also in me.” (KJV) Don’t let your heart go on being troubled.
Our past can define who we are today. However, our past is filled with the monuments of what our lives were prior to today. It doesn’t limit who we might be tomorrow, or next year. Our monuments may reflect hurt and pain. But those are monuments we can learn from. Our monuments may represent what is good. But we can’t celebrate in our own cemetery for ever. God calls us to remember and move forward. If we choose to stay in the cemetery of our past, our future may be buried there as well.
Gracious Father, there are those today who are only able to see what was, whether it’s good or whether it’s bad, and are unable to see anything other than the final resting grounds of earlier times in their lives. Loving Father, would You help them to lift up their eyes so they can see today and what it is that You want to do in their future. Give them a hope! Give them a peace! Let them know that You are still in control of tomorrow. In Jesus Name, I ask this. Amen!
Jack Droste is the pastor at Henriette Free Methodist.
