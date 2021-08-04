The traditional jazz/blues sounds of Miss Myrna & The Moonshiners filled Robinson Park for the final Friday of free music through Art in the Park, courtesy of the dedicated volunteers with the Pine City Arts Council.
featured
‘Moonshiners’ in the sunshine
- Mike Gainor | The Pioneer
-
-
- 0
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Pine County Sheriff's Blotter- July 19 - July 25
- Pine County Sheriff's Blotter- July 12 - July 18
- Drugs, cash seized after bust near Hinckley
- Pine County meth dealer sentenced, trafficking suspects arrested
- Pine County Fair returns with extra day of fun
- Pine County Fair returns with extra day of fun
- Banning RV campground gone to the dogs
- Diane Schultz
- Murder suspect in custody
- Three generations share story of ‘Human Nature’
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.