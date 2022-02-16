Mora murder suspect in custody

A Mora man has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder after allegedly strangling a woman to death in their hotel room Friday, Feb. 11.
The suspect, Jackson Duce Johnson, 31, of the Mora area was apprehended Friday and was charged Tuesday, Feb. 15.
The victim was identified as 40-year-old Christeen Jo Massey.
Both Massey and Johnson were homeless and at times living together in a makeshift shelter between the Snake River and the Mora Regency trailer park in the city of Mora.
According to a criminal complaint filed by the Kanabec County Court Administrator’s Office, The Kanabec County Sheriff’s Office was called to the AmericInn on Frontage Road in Mora at approximately 12:20 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11.
Hotel staff reported they were unable to make contact with the people in one of the rooms and that the door was locked from the inside.
When deputies arrived on scene, they were able to gain access to the room and located Massey’s body in the bathroom with a bag on her head.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension was called to assist in the investigation.
Hotel security video showed Johnson and Massey checking into the hotel at 9 p.m. Feb. 9.
Massey was last seen on video placing items outside the room at 1:14 a.m. Feb. 11, then going back inside the room. The video showed no one else entering or exiting the room.
Examination of the hotel room revealed the window screen had been pushed out, and there was a single set of barefoot tracks on the ground outside leading away from the hotel.
At approximately 2:45 a.m. Feb. 11, the KCSO received a report of a naked man running down Highway 65 a short way from the hotel. Deputies responded and located tracks from a barefoot individual leading east toward the river.
The tracks led to the makeshift shelter known by deputies as where Johnson and Massey often stayed. The footprints then led to a nearby trailer home. Deputies heard Johnson’s voice inside, but as they were unaware of the situation at the hotel, left the scene after determining Johnson was safely out of the cold.
Upon learning about the body at the hotel later that day, deputies returned to the trailer home but were unable to make contact with anyone inside.
The owner of the trailer home was not there, but was contacted and gave deputies permission to remove Johnson from the building. Deputies were able to speak to Johnson, but he allegedly refused to come out.
The Pine County SWAT Team responded to the scene at approximately 8 p.m. Johnson ultimately exited the trailer through a window at approximately 9:25 p.m. and was taken into custody.
An Abusive History
According to a criminal complaint in a different case, law enforcement had previously been called to issues of alleged domestic assault between Johnson and Massey.
On Jan. 14, 2022, the Kanabec County Sheriff’s Office was called to an incident in which Johnson allegedly assaulted his girlfriend, Massey.
Massey told deputies that Johnson had assaulted her, including putting his elbow on her neck, hitting her in the face and pulling a stocking cap down over her face, making it difficult for her to breathe.
On Jan. 19, a Domestic Abuse No Contact Order was issued requiring Johnson to have no contact with Massey.
On Jan. 20, Massey met with a victim advocate and requested the DANCO be dismissed. The order was dismissed by the court the next day.
Johnson has multiple previous convictions for burglary, assault, violation of Domestic Abuse No Contact Orders, drug possession, trespassing and more.
The Charges
An autopsy performed by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office concluded her death was a homicide; the cause of death was asphyxiation through manual strangulation and assault.
Johnson was charged Feb. 15 with two felony counts of second-degree murder. Both carry a maximum sentence of 40 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.