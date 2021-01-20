Pine County businesses and non-profits impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and shutdowns can apply for a new round of grants from the State of Minnesota ranging from $10,000-$30,000.
“These grants are targeted at those businesses which have experienced the greatest loss of revenue due to the pandemic and the emergency executive orders,” said Pine County Administrator David Minke.
Pine County now has $568,498.97 in state funds to distribute from now until Feb. 6, funds that can be used to help with expenses incurred by these businesses and non-profits during the pandemic.
The Minnesota Legislature approved the funds during the seventh special session in December as part of $114,800,000 allocated to counties for the relief effort.
“We are so proud of our small business owners and how they have worked hard to get through these rough times,” said Pine County Board Chair Steve Hallan. “We hope this next round of grants will help them get re-established so they can continue to be a vital part of our local economy.”
Eligibility, eligible expenses
Pine County describes the guidelines for the programs as following. Eligible businesses are:
• Business or non-profit with a physical presence in Pine County
• Generated at least $10,000 of revenue in 2019 or 2020
• Documented financial hardship
Eligible expenses:
• Mortgage or rental payments
• Communication or enforcement of public health orders such as signage and markings for social distancing measures.
• Utility Payments – electric, gas, sewer, water, trash removal
• Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for employees or customer use, including sanitizing products, masks, face shields, gloves, etc.
• Vehicle and equipment lease or rental payments for items rented that were unable to be used due to business interruption
• Costs of perishable inventory disposal (those that have a limited shelf life) due to impacts from Emergency Executive Orders
• Property/casualty and liability insurance
• Salaries/wages paid to employees
• Property Taxes
Minke said priority will be given to businesses which experienced a 25% or greater reduction in gross business revenue. Second priority will be given to those businesses with less than a 25% reduction. Businesses which did not have a reduction in gross revenue but were impacted by the pandemic will be lowest priority.
Maximum grant amounts will be based on the number of employees and range from $10,000 if no employees to $30,000 if 101 or more employees.
The application period will run until noon on Feb. 5. The complete requirements and the application are available on Pine County’s web page at www.co.pine.mn.us/news_detail_T8_R111.php (or go to www.co.pine.mn.us. and look under news and announcements on the home page).
The program is funded by the State of Minnesota and is being administered by Pine County with assistance from the Initiative Foundation.
Questions should be directed to Don Hickman DHickman@ifound.org 218-821-5623 or David Minke david.minke@co.pine.mn.us 320-591-1620.
