More may qualify for property tax rebate with new law

An update to the current tax law has made it easier for property owners (or renters) who have seen an increase over last year on their property tax (or rent) to receive a rebate.
For those homeowners whose property tax increased by more than 6% (rather than 12% as was the previous amount) from 2022 to 2023, they may now qualify for a special “targeting” refund.
The update to the tax bill also increases refund amounts for the 2022 Homestead Credit Refund (for homeowners) and the Renter’s Property Tax Refund. Refunds for homeowners and renters were increased by about 20%, and taxpayers who already filed a 2022 Form M1PR may see a larger refund than originally claimed.
Pine County Auditor-treasurer Kelly Schroeder listed criteria for this special property tax program, that will run for this year only, to include the following:
• For homestead properties, owner needs to have lived in the home on both January 2, 2022 and January 2, 2023
• Refund is not dependent on income
• Eligible if taxes increased more than 6% and $100
• Property owners can get a refund of up to 60% of the increase over 6%
• Maximum refund of $2,500 (was $1,000)
How do property owners get the increased refund?
The Minnesota Department of Revenue states that if property owners have already filed for either the 2022 Homestead Credit Refund or the Renter’s Property Tax Refund, the state is updating their system to increase the refunds on previously filed returns, and there is no need to refile. They expect to start issuing the larger refunds in mid-July for renters and mid-September for homeowners.
