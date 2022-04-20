While it is true that Minnesota Statutes mandate that a school district with ten or more American Indian students enrolled must establish a parent advisory committee, in Pine City, this has been “more than a mandate” for decades.
Pine City’s Committee includes students, parents, school staff, and community people. Chairperson Danielle Johnson along with staff members David Sprunk and Nicholle Laven articulate the group’s agendas and work with the Minnesota Department of Education for successful implementation.
In ISD 578, a total of 54 students include three at the Area Learning Center and two at Vision. Projects include authentic Native American educational experiences for these learners such as knowledge about their history, language, art, and tradition of environmental protection. Moreover, these learners can participate in helpful services such as academic success tutors and some online educational experiences.
Another important component is for all Pine City students to learn about what American Indian history and culture mean to them. This is particularly true in our geographic area and thus includes exposure to interdisciplinary topics about Ojibwe history and culture. Time is annually set aside for “Native American Month” for staff, students, and families to learn about and appreciate American Indian art, dancing, foods, and books on these topics. One member, Emmaline Dunkley, has been active on this committee since the 1990’s, helping to ensure long-time vision and continuity.
Home-School Liaison David Sprunk emphasizes that they attempt to apply for funding that allows book give-aways so children and adolescents can have some books such as “The Year of Miss Agnes” by Kirkpatrick Hill (Aladdin Paperbacks) in their home libraries.
Plans are already underway for next year, possibly including greater emphasis on Native music, including songs, drums, and dance. The purpose of all of this is to give an accurate perspective about the history and culture of the Pine City area that enriches all, making a statutory requirement an opportunity that is much “more than a mandate.”
