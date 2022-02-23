One breath-taking winter day my future ex-husband decided to teach me to ski. He outfitted me in the trendiest ski garb of the time: neon green snow pants and jacket, neon green ski hat, and bright yellow ski boots. I looked like a bad Popsicle. At least he had enough brain cells to buy me a pair of amber tinted goggles so I wouldn’t blind myself looking in the mirror. A set of skis and poles lay before me like two giant sets of chopsticks. Leg casts and aluminum bed pans flashed before my eyes.
“Are ya excited?” My future ex asked in a voice heavily frosted with anticipation.
“Yeah, but scared,” I replied with chattering teeth.
“There’s nothing to it,” he said.
“Easy for you to say, you’ve been doing it for years,” I replied.
Just then, I remembered a story told to me about my future ex’s skiing expertise. Something about a rocky cliff, back flip and hospital traction. His smooth con man voice immediately jolts me back to the present conversation.
“Don’t worry; a couple of runs down the bunny hill and you’ll be an expert,” he said.
“I don’t want to be an expert; I just want to make it down the hill without becoming a pretzel,” I replied.
After six short runs down the bunny slope, my legs were shaking, and I was still unable to keep my ski tips uncrossed. Skiing was not getting easier. Thankfully, I was not in the same predicament as the poor soul skiing next to me – a woman twice my age and size with skis so far apart that small children were using her as a human tunnel.
My future ex beamed at me with a false confidence, “See how good you’re doing!”
“No, I’m not, and don’t lie to me. I hate when you lie to me,” I replied.
“I’m not lying to you,” he reaffirmed.
“Yes, you are, your grin is crooked. Every time you lie your mouth twists up on one side like a half painted clown. Remember the time when you told me your buddy was depressed and he needed a day of fishing with you?” I questioned.
“What part of that situation did I lie about?” The future ex asked defensively.
“That the ‘buddy’ you took fishing could give birth to children,” I answered back.
It was time for a break from skiing. After a warm lunch in the lodge, I reluctantly reapplied my gaudy clothing. I fumbled with the difficult bindings (or as I call them, ankle snappers) on my skis and began an intense concentration on trying not to fall down. Ten minutes later, my stomach did a Hoola Hoop as I realized I was not on the ski lift to the bunny slope.
“Wait a minute, where are we going?” I shrieked.
“You’re past a beginner; you’re an intermediate skier now,” the future ex boasted to himself.
“No, I’m not!” I implored.
“Yes you are. Besides, you won’t get better unless you challenge yourself,” he noted.
“This has nothing to do with challenging myself. This is your non-verbal way of dumping me; couldn’t you just tell me that you want to break up?” I quipped.
“Quit complaining and enjoy the ride to the top of the mountain,” he said. And with that statement he began the preschool behavior of swinging his legs so the chair lift would violently rock back and forth like a mechanical bull.
“Knock it off,” I spit at him.
“You’re no fun,” he replied.
The rest of the ride up the mountain, I watched in silence the various groups of skiers below me. The more experienced traversed down the hill with ease, looking like cooked noodles as they slid down a drain. Those with less coordination left face implants in the snow and collided with skiers around them. I wondered who I would cartwheel into today while attempting to coordinate two large metal toothpicks and two oversized tree boards.
My future ex interrupted my deep depressing thoughts, “Here’s where we get off. Get ready.”
“I think ski lifts are harder to manage than skiing itself,” I observed.
“Nah. You just have to be quicker than the guy inside the control booth,” he reassured me.
“I believe the guy inside the control booth knows a beginner skier and speeds up the lift just when that skier is trying to get off,” I thought.
At the moment those words left my mouth, our chair lift jerked as it reached the jumping off point. The movement pitched me forward, but I immediately plopped my bottom on the back of my skis. I had discovered earlier that the safest way to survive getting off a chair lift was to sit down on the back of my skis as soon as possible. Dealing with torn muscles was easier than being the cause of a huge pile up of unsuspecting skiers.
Once I was in an upright position again, I looked at the sign with the name of the ski run on it. In the most controlled angry voice I could muster, I said to the future ex, “This is Devil’s Run. I’m not going down this run, it has bumps on it.”
“They’re called moguls,” he informed me.
“I don’t do moguls,” I replied.
“Watch me, they’re not that hard. Ski to the top of a mogul, turn, then ski down between the valleys of moguls and back to the top of another one,” he said as he took off down the hill.
He made it look so simple, just like when he told me raising pigs was easy money. I gripped my ski poles tightly, anticipating I would soon need them as crutches. I leaned forward and pushed off from the top of a mogul. The skis missed the turns through the miniature valleys and continued over the top of the moguls. My head bounced like a blonde ski bunny bobble head. My stomach sprung to the top of my throat like a small child on a trampoline. I no longer had control of my legs; they had become sticks of Jell-o. My mogul mania finally ended when I hit one head-on and my skis stuck. Visualize a green Wile E Coyote in another stunt gone wrong.
Teenage hormones’ brewing in hot infatuation is how I found myself once again on a ski date with the future ex. He was very insistent that if I wanted to be the next Susie Chapman, I needed to ski harder runs.
Apparently, I left my intelligence in my car trunk, because the next time I was on skis the future ex and I were at the top of a 10,000 foot mountain. A snow storm agitated around us like a bad perm mixed with an even worse hair color.
“Isn’t the view fantastic?” my future ex commented cheerfully.
“How can you tell, we’re in the middle of a blizzard?” I questioned. Even my blinding green ski wear could not shine through the white wall of cold.
“It’s not a blizzard, just a little snowstorm. Think of all that pure waist-high powder nobody but us will get to ski through,” he said.
“Maybe if no one else is skiing, it’s too dangerous,” I replied.
“Nah. Most people scare too easy,” he affirmed. “Well, see ya at the bottom!”
“Wait a minute! I don’t know my way down the mountain!” I screeched. Panic rose in my throat like the last woman to arrive at a clearance sale.
“There’s no way to go except down, you can’t get lost,” he said. With that comment, he left with the speed of a double dose laxative, leaving me alone on Mt. Everest in Arctic conditions. I watched in disbelief as the boy who claimed to “love me with all his heart” disappeared into a winter wonderland. The next four hours I spent inching my way down expert runs, crawling through three foot high powder, and surfing icy moguls on my butt.
Freezing, sweating, and swearing I crawled into the ski lodge as furious as a rattlesnake that bites its own tail. There sat the future ex by the warm fireplace sipping hot chocolate and flirting with Barbie snow bunnies.
“Glad to see you made it, I was getting ready to call the ski patrol,” he said.
“I don’t need the ski patrol, but you might,” I thought.
Before I could peel the wet wool scarf off my itchy neck, the future ex began to tell me about a money making scheme he thought we should invest in. I told him to stick it where his ski poles don’t shine.
Tami Riedeman is a staff writer and sales representative for the Pine City Pioneer.
