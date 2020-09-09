Morning Glories shine

Pictured are the Morning Glories golfers. The ladies hosted three “rallies” throughout the summer to benefit local businesses and organizations.  The group raised $1,500 and collected 250 pounds of food that benefited the Pine City Country Club, our local food shelf, Dragon Food Shelf, and the Pine City School’s Mary Murphy fund.

