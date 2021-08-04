Murder suspect in custody

The Pine County Sheriff’s Office has reported that a man has been charged with murder in connection with another man’s death in Finlayson.
On July 25, officers of the Pine County Sheriff’s Office responded to 11935 Pine Lake Road in Finlayson on a report of a deceased person.
At this address, officers found an unresponsive male, identified as Curtis Chromulak, and deemed his death suspicious.
Pine County investigators, members of the East Central Drug and Violent Offender Task Force and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension were called to the scene to assist in the investigation. They were able to identify a suspect and he was arrested a short time later on unrelated charges.
Through the investigation, the Pine County Attorney’s Office was able to charge Jeremy Jones Richardson with Second Degree Murder.
The sheriff’s office reports that the investigation of this incident remains under investigation. Look for more on this case in next week’s Pine City Pioneer.
