In the expanse of the northern Minnesota wild, a trail was formed to link the sprouting villages on the north shores of Lake Superior. The trail was turned into the tradition of the John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon. Named for the man who’s frequent use of the trail for mail delivery via dogsled evolved into the modern day Highway 61. Now the 300 mile race celebrates that history starting in Duluth and stretching to Grand Portage.
Professional musher, Ryan Anderson, originally from Pine City, participated in the race again this year. The race’s seven runs of open trail cover a very hilly terrain that includes the Sawtooth Mountains, the Superior National Forest and places like Devil Track Lake. The race requires the mushers to give their dog teams 24 hours of rest, split up among it’s six checkpoints. While on the trail the mushers are on their own, but while signed into a checkpoint, clocking in their rest, they can have assistance to care for their team. As strategic as the rests may be, it is still necessary to have full access to one’s supplies such as dog food, straw for bedding, and treatments for the dog’s athletic feats.
The roster was stacked with stiff competition including two top ten Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race finishers, multiple former Beargrease winners, plus the defending champ. Anderson says, “We’re all pretty close friends and we all share information, of the trail, of dog care, or anything to make the sport better. The more people know, the better the sport gets.” The mushers are a passionate pack of people who help each other out and have a mutual goal of not seeing any dogs get hurt.
The race took Anderson two days, six hours, and 26 minutes to complete. Anderson recalls that during the first part of the race his progress and the trail was smooth but the farther north he got the conditions started to deteriorate and slowed him down. “It was cold the week before, so the snow was really apprasive, it felt like there was sandpaper underneath your sled. The dogs had to work really hard. I think that’s why we saw so many teams dropping out of this race.” Fourteen of twenty-four mushers scratched this year and didn’t finish the race.
Anderson spoke of his strategy, “I rested a little bit more than the competition early on. That’s why people watching the race could see I was a little further back. I had one hour more rest than everybody else, so at some point they have to take an extra hour which then leapfrogged me to the same spot on the trail as them.” On beargrease.com you can view an animated GPS tracker that shows the progression of the race. Anderson’s strategy to take more rest in the beginning allowed his dogs to fully recover, giving them more strength and stamina for the end of the race, catapulting them into the lead over the competition’s more tired dogs.
Anderson has been a kennel master and musher for over 20 years. He knows the Beargrease trail well and could sense by his natural mile markers and personal time keeping that he was making excellent time. He debuted a few new dogs to run with some more experienced ones this year. He says, “It’s a very talented group of dogs. We’re going 12 miles an hour and they make it look like they’re walking.” Anderson could tell at the end of the race his team wanted to keep going.
“They really shined so it was quite a sight; they exceeded expectations. The dogs are the athletes and we’re just the coach,” says Anderson, “I don’t run the race to try and win, I run the race because I enjoy running my dogs.” He enjoys the challenge of preparing a dog team to run 300 miles in two days. The sport is packed with passion for adventure, a passion that Anderson and his dogs share. Furthermore, the peace and purpose it provides. Alaskan Huskies are the “Kentucky Derby horse” of dogs, and dogsledding is what they are bred to do. Under the right management and care, they thrive in their conditions. “We as humans have realized that everything has purpose,” says Anderson, “I am a firm believer that a happy dog is a dog that has purpose.”
Anderson’s father, a current Pine City resident, first started their kennel and got dogs for racing when Anderson was young. It was early on that Anderson realized that mushing was what he wanted to do. He explains, “I just go in the woods with my dogs and it’s quiet and peaceful and there is no drama. I don’t have to deal with the outside world.” That attraction drives him to participate in four to five races per year to showcase what he’s been able to do in the last two decades of dog training. “It’s just you and your dogs; you take care of them, and they’re going to take care of you.”
And take care of him they did, as he crossed the finish line first, for the fourth time. “To have four titles is an accomplishment,” says Anderson. He has also won the Beargrease mid-distance race twice in the past.
What makes his fourth win even more special this year is that he was also awarded Best Kept Team. “It’s a very special award and any dog racer, any dog musher, tries to get it,” Anderson added. The award is given by the race’s veterinarians based on the performance of the team and who they think has taken the best care of their dogs.
Anderson ran the Klondike Dog Derby immediately following the John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon and is scheduled to race in the 2022 UP200 race this Presidents Day weekend in Marquette, Michigan. Congratulations and good luck to Ryan Anderson and Ander Tier Racing Kennel.
