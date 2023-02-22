Trent Laugerman, a 2003 Pine City High School grad and now a drummer for Vanilla Ice, recently paid a visit to PCHS, volunteering his time with some of the high school musicians.
Laugerman visited with the Pioneer and shared about his last 20 years. He now lives in Rosemount, Minn. and has been a personal trainer and behavioral change specialist for the last 14 years at his day job. He made his way onto the music scene professionally when he filled in as drummer for Theory of Deadman in 2017. And since 2018, Laugerman has been the drummer for Vanilla Ice.
Since then, he has gotten to travel all over the world, with Sydney, Australia being a favorite, and has played shows with Tone Loc, Rob Base, All 4 One, and Coolio. “It’s an absolute treat and honor to call them all close friends after five years of touring with them on the ‘I Love the 90s’ tour,” said Laugerman.
Early years
Growing up in Pine City, Laugerman recalls joining band with director Kevin Cahill in fifth grade. There Cahill taught Laugerman the basics on a snare drum. “My parents somehow agreed to get me a drumset two years later,” recalled Laugerman. “They were troopers for letting me make all that noise for hours and hours!”
In the family basement, Laugerman made time to practice in between school and sports and jammed with headphones to artists and bands like Jimi Hendrix, Pantera and Metallica.
Laugerman’s uncle was also an influence on him as he was a professional drummer who worked with Van Morrison and Bonnie Raitt.
In high school, Laugerman played in the jazz band, along with running in cross country and playing hockey and baseball.
“I think it was just the band program in general,” said Laugerman when asked what was most influential during his years growing up in Pine City. “Kevin Cahill was such an amazing band director that really helped me out by teaching me the inner workings of jazz drumming and letting me work on advanced pieces that helped develop my musical knowledge – helping me out whenever I needed it and pushing me to become a better player 24/7. I can’t thank him enough!”
Laugerman said his “break” came through networking over the years while touring with different bands and artists and receiving a referral when a spot opened up.
A day in the life
Today, when Laugerman isn’t at his day job, he is flying to a show to meet up with Vanilla Ice and DJ Capone, who respectively live in south Florida and Dallas. Laugerman wakes up around 5 a.m. the day of a show, arrives at the airport, flies out and will usually arrive at a hotel around 1 p.m. Soundcheck begins at 3 p.m.
He then checks that his drums are set up by what he refers to as the “amazing backline crew,” makes minor adjustments to the kit and preps for the full soundcheck 30 minutes later with the full group.
After an hour of soundcheck, there is dinner and either a nap or back to the hotel for a quick workout before heading back to the venue around 8 p.m. so he can watch the other acts such as Tone Loc, Rob Base, and All 4 One.
He then warms up in the dressing room for about 15 minutes, gets hooked up to his wireless in-ear setup, heads off to the stage around 9:30 p.m. for showtime, and rocks out for an hour.
After the show, Laugerman heads back to the dressing room to relax before hanging out for a half hour during the Vanilla Ice meet and greet. “We get to meet amazing fans, share stories, take pictures, and laugh a lot,” said Laugerman.
Then a driver brings him back to a hotel to get some sleep before flying back early the next morning. Laugerman noted that it’s important to him to get enough sleep and not lead the party lifestyle rockers are known for. “We (Vanilla Ice and Laugerman) try to focus on health because this lifestyle will break you down if you don’t take care of yourself physically and mentally,” he added.
Future hopes
“Playing music is the universal language for everyone in the world,” said Laugerman. “it doesn’t matter what you believe in, age, backgrounds, etc, everyone there is just smiling, dancing and having a good time. In times like these, it’s so refreshing to see literally the entire crowd just having a blast!”
More drumming will hopefully be part of Laugerman’s future. He also hopes to give back to the younger generation, like he did recently at his alma mater, and like others did for him when he was younger.
“At the end of the day, accomplishing all of these dreams means nothing if you aren’t inspiring a new generation of kids to chase their dreams and work their tail off to make it happen,” said Laugerman. “Luck may have a small amount to do with landing the gig, but it takes years of hard work, determination and grit to make it in any career. So always be humble, be nice to people, don’t burn bridges, and always remember that tomorrow could be the best day of your life and you don’t even know it yet! All it takes is one phone call and your life could be changed forever.”
For more information on Laugerman, visit his Instagram at @tflex03.
