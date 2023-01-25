The granddaughter of Dave and Judy Paulson, Willow River, and Dan and Laurie Battaglia, formerly of Askov, was represented on the football field this season.
The National Football League players reveal their passions beyond the game and wear their hearts on their feet through “My Cause My Cleats.” Players have the opportunity to pick a cause that is important to them and represent their chosen organization on custom-designed cleats that they all wore during their football games in December.
Blake Cashman, #53, is an outside linebacker for the Houston Texans. He was a Gopher football player and is 26 years old. “For this year’s My Cause My Cleats, I am proud to represent Brax and TB1Fund,” said Cashman. “The TB1Fund goal is to create a positive experience for patients at the M Health Fairview Children’s Hospital. It is an honor to represent you and your cause on the field, Brax!”
Braxton Battaglia, daughter of Dan and Erin Battaglia was diagnosed with B-Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (B-Cell ALL) in January 2019. Brax finished treatment at the Masonic Children’s Hospital in May of 2021. She relapsed in November of 2022 and is back in the hospital facing another two-years of treatment.
She just celebrated her thirteenth birthday last week at the hospital. Staff from the Minnesota Gophers Football team brought the Minnesota/Wisconsin Paul Bunyan Football trophy (the ax) the Gophers won a couple weeks ago, to the hospital, so Brax could show the other kids in the hospital.
Brax developed a close relationship with Fleck and the Gophers football players. She has gone to bowl games and even given a fire-up talk to the Gophers before a big event. She started her own foundation called TB1 Fund, shortly after her initial diagnosis as she wanted to help others going through similar situations. She has created “Brax’s Toy Closet” at the hospital for all the patients as well.
Brax’s story
Brax, at age 8, loved hanging out with friends and traveling. She was doing 16 hours a week of gymnastics, scoring high marks at events and was loving it. Then one wrist started to hurt, along with other joints. She was diagnosed with juvenile arthritis, with weekly shots and doctor appointments and then was able to go back to the gym.
In January of 2019, she got a headache that lasted three weeks, blood counts started to drop and she was fatigued. On January 26, her parents took her to Masonic Children’s Hospital ER. She was admitted for three-days of testing. On the third day, a bone marrow test was given and three hours later came the news that she had Very High-Risk B-Cell ALL.
Her oncologist, Dr. Sadak, said to think of it as training for a marathon or the Olympics. Brax said she put her athlete mentality to use and decided to work hard. She said that if any 9-year-old could handle this, she was the one that could do it. “I was confident and positive from day one, and that is how I got through two and a half years of treatment,” noted Brax.
Brax was fortunate because they had good insurance, could pay all her bills, her dad could work from the hospital, and her mom didn’t have to work and could stay at the hospital with her all the time.
There were so many kids not blessed with what she had, so TB1F (Team Brax 1 Fund) was launched seven months into her treatment. She wanted to focus on day-brighteners and keep other kids mentally positive, physically active and not bored. The fund’s programming promotes a positive mindset to help cope with life-threatening illness. More information can be found at www.TB1Fund.org.
“Brax is doing well again and tolerates the chemo pretty well,” said her dad, Dan. “And thankfully, it didn’t relapse in her spinal fluid this time, only bone marrow, so that lessens some treatment and radiation this time around.”
Brax says she is doing O.K. The treatment makes her pretty tired though.
Cassman’s TB1Fund shoes will be auctioned off next year with the funds going to the foundation. Brax said she was very pleased how the shoes turned out. Orange is her cancer ribbon color.
Brax’s mother, Erin, graduated from Willow River High School and is the daughter of Dave and Judy Paulson. Her dad, Dan, is the son of Dan and Laurie Battaglia, formerly of Askov, and graduated from East Central High School in 1998.
The goal of the TB1Fund is “No One Fights Alone! We Got This!”
