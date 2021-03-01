Ring ring.
Hello?
“This is your second notice to warn you that your factory warranty is about to expire. If you do not...”
Click.
How many times have you had that conversation in the last month? The last week? How about the last day?
I was raised to be a polite person. The kind of person who says please and thank you. Who doesn’t interrupt. Who treats people with respect. And a person who answers the phone, dadgummit. That caller on the other end of the phone line is like a guest coming to your front door. Are you going to be rude to your guest, ya monster?
So even though I don’t recognize the number, even though I know it’s going to be a recorded message either threatening dire consequences or promising the moon and stars, I still feel bad if and when I decide to ignore it.
So, more often than not, I pick up.
Hello?
“We have been trying to reach you. This is your final notice that your automobile’s factory warranty...”
My dude, I am driving around in an 18 year old Chevy Malibu, and though you had better believe it is a sweet, sweet ride – and the CD player works fine, thanks for asking – whatever factory warranty it might once have had is as expired as can be. It’s long gone. It went to warranty heaven sometime during the Bush administration.
“If you do not respond...”
Listen, my urgent-sounding pre-recorded friend. You can threaten, cajole, whine, bluster and attempt to intimidate me all you want. But you are like any cowboy who isn’t Clint Eastwood in a Clint Eastwood cowboy movie. You ain’t got a chance. And I gotta tell you – you sound really worried and angry. Is everything all right at home? Do you think my warranty is really going to bring you happiness? You know, I think it’d be best if you hang up right now and maybe, well, give yourself a call.
The trouble is, when I don’t pick up, it is nearly always a real human who actually has a legitimate non-warranty reason for giving me a buzz. Then I have become the rude guy who ignores people.
So if you do give me a call, and I don’t pick up, please leave me a message. I will give you a call back as soon as I can. Because I do want to talk to you – and, I promise, not about your car warranty.
Mike Gainor is the editor of the Pine City Pioneer. Contact him at editor@pinecitymn.com or 320-322-5241.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.