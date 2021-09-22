Myrna Bender

Myrna A. Bender, age 82, went to be with our Lord and Savior and entered eternal life on Sept. 3, 2021.
Myrna was born on Nov. 26, 1938, to Albert and Bernice Wanous in Pine City. After graduating from high school Myrna spent her time traveling with her girlfriends. Myrna loved to explore new places and had many stories to tell about all her fun and silly experiences.
Myrna went on to the next chapter in her life, marrying James K. Bender. Myrna always said that James gave her the best three things in life, her children. Myrna and James moved from Pine City to Red Wing to raise their children.
Later in life Myrna pursued her passion of helping others. Myrna was proud to take up nursing school and became an LPN. She cared for countless patients over her career in Minnesota and Colorado. She continually had many stories to share about the work of caring for others. Throughout her career she often expressed gratitude for the work of her personal care assistants. She would say she could have never done the job without them.
Myrna’s passion for caring for people did not stop at work. Myrna moved back to Minnesota from Colorado in the late 1990s to care for her parents. Myrna loved her family dearly. She also cared for her son who struggled with mental illness over the years. Myrna spent her spare time with her grandchildren. She adored them all greatly. Myrna and all her grandkids would spend time having picnics at various parks, swimming, and going to outings like the zoo. Myrna also taught them all about our Lord and Savior. Being a grandma and a great-grandma was the greatest joy of her life.
Myrna spent her later years enjoying all of God’s creations. When she wasn’t busy chasing the chipmunks away from her bird feeder, she would enjoy the nature that surrounded her home.
Myrna enjoyed spending time with her brothers and sisters in Christ and her family. She always enjoyed people and sharing God’s word. The salvation of others’ was just as important to her as her own. She was a selfless woman who kept many in her daily prayers. The love she gave was pure. Her laugh was contagious, and her personality was one-of-a-kind. Myrna was and always will be a very special lady. Myrna will live on in everyone that she has touched with her love and compassion.
Myrna is survived by her children Averal (David) Tebbe of Parker, Colorado, and Otto (Lynn) Bender of River Falls, Wisconsin. She is also survived by her four grandchildren Cinnamon (Matt) McConachy, and Brandon Tebbe, of Colorado, and Brittani (Horace) Williams and Cameron Bender of Minnesota; 15 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; cousins; and many other people she called family and friends.
Myrna was preceded in death by her parents Albert A. and Bernice Wanous, brothers Ricky and Albert L. Wanous, and her son James Timothy Bender.
Funeral services for Myrna will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25, at Swanson Funeral Chapel with a time of visitation for friends and family one hour prior to the service at the chapel.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Funeral and Cremation Service of Pine City, Swanson Chapel. www.FuneralAndCremationService.com
