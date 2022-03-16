On Thursday, March 10, the Dragons Boys Basketball team traveled to St. Cloud to play St. Cloud Cathedral for the first game of play-offs.
Senior Cole Waxberg started off the game with a three pointer, assisted by Luke Wilson. Wilson then got a steal and passed it down to senior Dylan Peterson for two points. The Dragons fans were ecstatic and the cheers were loud! The score was 5-0 five minutes into the game. It was a battle on both ends, each team giving all their effort.
At 11 minutes, the score was tied 11-11. The St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders made five points before the Dragons scored again. Luke Wilson shot and made two three pointers, which put the Dragons ahead by one point. The Dragons then kept the lead until four minutes left in the first half. The Crusaders pulled ahead by two points. But the Dragons fought back and took the lead again. At the half time, the Dragons were ahead by 36-29.
The second half both teams, again, came out ready to play. It was a back and forth game. The crowd was on the edge of their seats, watching as the score went back and forth. With 30 seconds left in the game, Peterson drove to the hoop for an and-one play. He made the lay-up, was fouled and put in his free throw. The score was 58-56, Dragons had the lead. The game was a nail-biter.
The Crusaders answered back with a three-pointer to take the lead by one with 14 seconds left. Peterson once again drove to the basket, fighting for that basket. He was fouled on the shot. He went to the line to shoot two free-throws but only put in one to tie the game and go into overtime.
Overtime was like the rest of the game, hard fought and score close. With 10 seconds left, the Dragons were down by three points. The Dragons were forced to foul, which sent the Crusaders to the line. The game would end with the Dragons falling short 71-66. A heartbreaker game to end their season.
When talking to Coach Kyle Allen, he said he still hasn’t recovered or had time to fully think about this loss. He compares it to a death, a funeral.
“As a team, we’ve been together so long, we talk all the time. And this is the end,” he said. “When it’s over, it’s over, and it always comes so abruptly.”
Coach Allen commented on the game, “We felt really good with our game plan coming in. We felt we executed pretty well for the most part. We had a few little mistakes here and there … but, you know, play-off basketball and we’re supposed to be the underdog. We had to go to their place, and you have to play as close to perfect basketball as possible, but we were just a little off. A few rebounds we missed out on and a few other small opportunities that could’ve changed the tide of the game.”
And so the Dragons Boys season comes to an end. Coach Allen and his staff are really proud of the kids and what they did. These senior boys will be remembered in years to come.
Coach Allen chuckled as he said, “Fun group, a group that challenged me a bit this year. But overall a great group. The finality of it is just hard. So much goes in as players and coaches that when it’s just done, it can eat you up.”
Scorers for the game were Dylan Peterson (21 points), Kameron Jusczak (17 points), Luke Wilson (10 points), Cole Waxberg (9 points), Lamont Sydney (6 points), and Jason Thieman (3 points).
Coach Allen and his staff are learning from this season, taking to heart the memories made and looking toward the future of Dragon Boys basketball in the years to come.
