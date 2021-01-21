To the Editor:
My name is Sandra (Sandy) Marie Schoenrock. I live in Wagner Township in Aitkin County, Minnesota. I have not assaulted anyone at anytime. It is not my name on the jail roster. Please take note of how my name is spelled.
Thank you.
