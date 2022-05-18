Nancy Louise Mollhoff passed into eternity on May 7, 2022 at North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale, Minnesota due to injuries sustained in a car accident.
She was born to Donald and Mabel (Mostoller) Bouchie on Feb. 23, 1946 in Bertha, Minn. She lived in Eagle Bend, Minn before moving to Grand Rapids with family in 1950, where she attended Wendigo school and graduated from Grand Rapids High School. She worked at Dairyland Electric Co-op before her marriage to Wayne Mollhoff in 1967, and later relocated to Nebraska before returning to the local Minnesota area, then to Pine City, Minn.
She was a gracious, gentle, giving person of strong faith. Most recently she served on the Board of a thrift store in Pine City, where she volunteered. Her interests were volunteering, knitting and sewing for charity, birdwatching, and as an armchair sports fan of the Vikings and Nebraska Huskers, but mainly being involved in her children and grandchildren’s activities. She was mom to four children.
Preceded in death by her parents, son Peter Mollhoff, brothers Duane, Dennis, Howard, Gerald and Kenneth Bouchie.
Survived by John (Tammy) Mollhoff, Chris (very special friend Holly) Mollhoff, Jeff (Jeff Keyes) Mollhoff; Grandchildren Michael, Alexandra, and Brittany Mollhoff; Tyra, Tony and Cami Mollhoff and their mother, Christy (Frey) Mollhoff; Hannah (Sabastain) Meadows, Jessica and Caleb Mollhoff; sisters, Carol (Clayton) Kelk and Deloris Kosciolek, and the children’s father, Wayne Mollhoff.
She was a devoted Christian who truly believed, “To be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord.” II Corinthians 5:8
A celebration of life will be held August 6, 2022 in the town of Grand Rapids, at the Harris Townhall 1-4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.