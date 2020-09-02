Nancy Sager

Nancy JoDell Sager age 79 of Pine City, died Aug. 25, 2020 in Coon Rapids. Nancy Jo was born in W. St Paul to Marie Randall and Herman Hanson on June 30, 1941. She went to school in Cambridge.
Many people describe Nancy Jo as one-of-a-kind. She loved fiercely and laughed loudly and her smile lit up a room like a ray of sun.
As a jack-of-all-trades, Nancy Jo learned many unique traits. Past jobs ranged from welding and cabinetry to entrepreneurship selling artisan bird houses. Hobbies included supporting the local Youth Hockey Association via pull tab donations and relaxing by or on the Snake River with her fishing pole in hand.
Nancy Jo was preceded in death by nine brothers and sisters.
She is survived by her life partner, Vicki Jacobson. They originally met each other in 1983 and formally committed to one another in 2000; son Martin (Joyce) Sager, and daughter Kimberly Sager; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Also survived by Vicki’s two daughters Lucrecia Belmont and Ashley Jacobson; brother Martin “Skip” (Ena) Hanson, sister Norma Anderson and many relatives and friends.
A celebration of Nancy Jo’s life will be at the Springdale Isanti County Park Shelter, 3361 Highway 95 NW, Cambridge..
It will be officiated at 1 p.m. Thursday Sept. 3, 2020 by Reverend Marie Sager (Nancy Jo’s granddaughter).
Those folks planning to attend the Celebration of Life should reach out to family for planning purposes. Bring a folding chair for you comfort.
Online condolences and photographic memories can be shared at www.carlsonlillemoen.com.
Arrangements by Carlson-Lillemeon Funeral and Cremation services of Cambridge 763-689-2244.
