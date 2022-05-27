Strawberry coffeecake
1 pkg. (8 oz.) cream cheese, softened
1/2 c. softened butter
3/4 c. granulated sugar
1/4 c. milk
2 eggs
1 tsp. vanilla
2 c. flour
1 tsp. baking powder
1/2 tsp. baking soda
1/8 tsp. salt
3 c. sliced strawberries
1/4 c. brown sugar
1/2 c. chopped pecans
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Combine cream cheese, butter and granulated sugar. Beat until light and fluffy. Stir in milk, eggs, and vanilla carefully. In separate bowl, sift together flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt. Add to cream cheese mixture and mix until smooth. Carefully fold in strawberries. Try not to break up the berries too much. Spread batter in a greased and floured 9x13-inch baking pan. Mix brown sugar and pecans and sprinkle over cake batter. Bake about 45 minutes.
Strawberry Salad
1 pkg. ramen noodles, crushed (discard flavor packet)
1/4 c. sliced almonds
1/4 c. sunflower seeds
1/4 c. (1/2 stick) butter, melted
1 head romaine lettuce, washed and dried
One 5-oz. bag baby spinach
1-pint strawberries, hulled and thinly sliced
1 c. grated Parmesan
Dressing:
3/4 c. sugar
1/2 c. red wine vinegar
3/4 c. vegetable oil
1/2 tsp. paprika
1/2 tsp. salt
1 cloves garlic, minced
Preheat oven 400 degrees. In a small bowl, mix the Ramen noodles, almonds, sunflower seeds and melted butter. Transfer to a baking sheet and toast in the oven, stirring occasionally, until browned, about 10 minutes. Remove from the oven and set aside to cool. Watch it carefully because it burns easily. Tear the lettuce and combine with the spinach, strawberries and cheese in a large salad bowl. For the dressing: Dissolve the sugar in the vinegar. Combine the oil, paprika, salt and garlic, then add to the sugar-vinegar mixture. Mix well and store in the refrigerator until ready to serve. Just before serving, sprinkle the crunchy topping over the salad greens and toss the salad with enough dressing to coat the greens. Makes 6 servings.
