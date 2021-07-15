Navigating laws around child car seat safety

Q:
Can you go over the laws and restrictions about child seats? I am unclear about when to move some of my kids from baby carriers to front facing car seats and such.
A:
When buckling up your children, always take into consideration their safety first and foremost. Take the extra time to see they are buckled in properly. Nobody plans on getting in a crash, so always be prepared. You may be a great driver; however there are some out there that are not and those are the ones we also need to look for. Sometimes we never see it coming.
Minnesota State Statute 169.685-Child Passenger Restraint Law
• All children under age eight must ride in a federally approved car seat or booster seat, unless the child is 4’9” or taller.
• Safety seats must be installed and used according to the manufacturer’s instructions.
• Infants (under 20 pounds and one year of age) must be in a rear-facing safety seat,
• Law applies to all motor vehicles originally equipped with factory-installed seat belts.
• Law applies to all seating positions.
• Driver is responsible.
• Petty misdemeanor fine for violation is $50 plus the state surcharge and library fee of $85 for a total of $135.00.
• Applies to both residents and non-residents of Minnesota.
• Suspected non-use is a valid basis to stop a motor vehicle.
• Rear-facing seat: Newborns to at least one year and 20 pounds. The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends keeping children rear-facing until age two. Rear-facing seats should be placed in the back seat of a vehicle.
• Forward-facing seat: one to four years old. Children should use a forward facing harnessed seat until they outgrow the weight limit (typically 40-60 pounds, depending on seat).
• Booster seat: For children once they have outgrown a forward-facing seat usually after turning four years old. Booster seats are required by Minnesota law. Children cannot ride in just a seat belt until age eight or four feet nine inches tall.
Exceptions
• Children riding in emergency medical vehicles, when medical needs make use of a restraint unreasonable
• Children riding in a motor vehicle for hire, including a taxi, airport limousine or bus, but excluding a rented, leased or borrowed motor vehicle
• Children riding with a peace officer on official duty, when a restraint is not available (a seat belt must be substituted)
• Children certified by a licensed physician as having a medical, physical or mental disability that makes restraint use inadvisable
• Passengers in school buses with a GVWR of over 10,000 pounds.
Send questions concerning traffic related laws in Minnesota to: Sgt. Neil Dickenson – Minnesota State Patrol at 1131 Mesaba Ave, Duluth, MN 55811 or neil.dickenson@state.mn.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.