Recently re-elected District 11B State Representative Nathan Nelson spoke with the Pine County Board of Commissioners about possible future developments in Chronic Wasting Disease prevention and small-scale deer processing.
As District 11B’s state representative, Nelson represents nearly all of Pine County and eight townships in Kanabec County.
Nelson explained that he serves on the Agriculture Committee, Legacy Committee and the Environmental Finance in the Minnesota House of Representatives.
“I think those committees fit me well and I think they fit our district well,” Nelson said. “Agriculture is a big part of this. And Legacy - it’s the clean water portion, but about a third of the Legacy funds going to hunting and fishing. That’s important to our district. And the environment – I think we’ve got a lot of great things in our district here.”
Chronic Wasting Disease concerns
Pine County Commissioner Matt Ludwig spoke of the devastating effect an outbreak of Chronic Wasting Disease could have on the county economy.
He noted that CWD – a fatal, contagious neurological disease in deer – was found on a small deer farm in Pine County in January of last year. The farm was depopulated, and there does not appear to be a spread among the wild deer in the area.
If there was, however, it could mean a shutdown of the 2021 deer season in the county.
“Deer hunting is a huge industry for our county – not just for the locals and the traditions and the families, but for the businesses and for a lot of other people,” Ludwig said.
Ludwig noted that hunters visit local stores and spend a significant amount of money.
“It’s like two weeks of pre-Thanksgiving shopping,” Ludwig said.
He also noted that many people own and maintain property in Pine County for those few weeks of hunting.
“CWD is a serious issue,” Nelson responded, noting that the DNR had planned to do more deer sampling in the area, but that effort was complicated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“One of the major drawbacks of this season is we don’t have a sample from the wild herd – not anything to be conclusive,” he said. “There were some tests done, but not enough to have a confidence in as compared to the number of deer harvested in the county. The DNR is continuing to work on surveillance.”
Nelson noted that there are commercial deer farms and hobby deer farms in the region. He pointed out that a lot of the business of deer hunting comes from farmed deer, which are a source of scents, lures and attractants.
“Those that are kind of on that hobby side, and really the deer are more of a pet, and that’s a little bit concerning because they’re not the ones that are always maintaining the fences to the greatest,” Nelson said. “The deer are usually friendly enough so they can get them back, but if they do escape they do escape.
“It’s a balancing act all the way around,” he said. “We do need to protect the wild herd. And how do we protect the freedom to farm as well? It’s a balancing act. It’s definitely something we will be taking a look at in this upcoming session.”
Deer processing regulations
Pine County Commissioner Steve Hallan advocated for the rights of small scale deer processors, many of whom work out of their garage. These deer processors recently had new – and often expensive – requirements put on them by the state in order for them to obtain a license from the Minnesota Department of Agriculture.
“We kind of pride ourselves in this state on following science, so if science tells us that a whole bunch of people have been getting ill from eating deer meat processed in a garage, I guess I would not feel the way I do,” Hallan said. “But sometimes I don’t have time to cut up my own deer, and I take it to a guy’s garage. He’s a meat cutter, and it comes back all packaged up nice. But he said he’s not going to spend any money like that [for state-mandated improvments].”
Hallan said the Rural County Association is pushing to make those requirements go away.
Nelson said he visited with Minnesota Department of Agriculture Commissioner Thom Peterson about this, and is trying to get the law changed.
“They are pushing to get some exemptions for ... the garage processors,” Nelson said. “If we start doing beef and stuff like that out of a garage, well, then we’ve got an issue. But when it’s related just to deer and wild game like this, it should probably have an exemption on it. I will be working toward that.”
