After canceling the 2020 program year due to COVID-19, the Pine City Ambassador Program is excited to be back in action for the 2021 summer and preparing to crown four new ambassadors to represent the Pine City Community this year.
“The program lost some key volunteers for activity week planning for the candidates,” said Becky Schueller, executive director for the Pine City Area Chamber of Commerce. “It took some time to rebuild with new volunteers, but we are excited to welcome 17 new candidates for 2021.”
The Ambassador Program operates as an independent committee under the support of the Pine City Area Chamber Foundation. This year the program welcomes Jaci Miller, Katie Koppy, Anna Reiser, and Jana Harshman as the program organizers. Additional volunteers that will support the events include Felicia Madsen, Brietta Clementson, Cami Babolik, Hailey Ballis, Jordan Petranek, Missy Milliman, Beth Erickson, and Megan Stransky.
For the candidates, the schedule will be different than previous years. Instead of one week of activities, the committee has created a variety of activities for the candidates to take part in over the next four weeks.
Some of the past favorite events that will return include a day spent at the Rural School Museum and the etiquette luncheon.
Due to the late start of the candidate experience, new activities are also included this year including candidate introductions at the Pine County Fair (happening on Tuesday, Aug. 3) and participation as candidates in the Pine County Parade and parade day reception.
The month-long candidate experience will culminate in the Ambassador Coronation event at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 22. The coronation will be held at the Pine City High School Auditorium and community members are invited to attend the event and celebrate with the new ambassadors. Tickets for the event are $5 each and available in advance from the Homes Preferred Realty office beginning Aug. 9, or at the door.
Meet the Senior Ambassador Candidates
Anika Hancock, daughter of Alan and Stacy Hancock
Christina Joyner, daughter of Chrissey Nelson and Stan Joyner
Meaghan Macho, daughter of Shaune and Mary Macho
Brynna Reiser, daughter of Jim and Anna Reiser
Meet the Junior Ambassador Candidates
Evelyn Anderson, daughter of Luke and Nikki Anderson
Ella Harshman, daughter of Michael and Jana Harshman
Eva Harshman, daughter of Michael and Jana Harshman
Aubree Kraft, daughter of Terry and Liz Kraft
Addisen McConnell, daughter of Matt and Danielle McConnell
Charlotte Mishler, daughter of Joe and Mandie Mishler
Lorelei Mishler, daughter of Joe and Mandie Mishler
Alivia Nowling, daughter of Christian and Michele Nowling
Beatrice Palmblade, daughter of Joe and Becci Palmblade
Mercedez Petranek, daughter of Michael and Jordan Petranek
Allie Rauschnot, daughter of Kenny and Dana Rauschnot
Eavie Rydberg, daughter of Adam and Danielle Rydberg
Bristol Schumacher, daughter of Chad and Sara Schumacher
Questions regarding the Pine City Ambassador Program can be directed to pinecityambassadors@gmail.com or private messages on Facebook or Instagram.
