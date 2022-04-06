New beginnings for Dragon Boys Tennis

This spring, the Dragon Boys Tennis team will bring Jeff Adams along to co-coach with 19-year veteran coach, Rick Engelstad. Adams has had previous coaching experiences both with the girls and the boys as an assistant coach. He is now looking forward to the opportunity to be a head varsity coach alongside Engelstad. Dennis Howard, a former Dragon tennis player and volunteer coach, will move into the JV/assistant varsity coaching position, and John Eberhart will continue to assist the coaching staff as a volunteer assistant.
Last year, the boys tennis team was Granite Ridge Conference champions but lost out in the section semi-finals. This year, there will be a change in section teams to 6A. Litchfield, Mound Westonka and New London/Spicer are out of the section, and Totino Grace, Fridley, North Branch, and Brooklyn Center have joined. This means new teams and new competition to play. Coach Adams says, “With this change, there may be many teams competing for the top spot, and we hope to be in the mix right along with them.”
This year’s seniors are Hunter Danielson, Seth Linell, Mason Mikyska, and Robert Eckert. Returning players who earned a letter last season are Hunter Danielson, Seth Linell, Mason Mikyska, Billy Brown, Brady Berglund, Greyson Johnson, and Bryer Berube. The coaches are looking to these boys for leadership and experience to drive the team.
This past summer, Coach Adams recalls seeing a number of the younger players put in a lot of work in the off-season to improve their skills. “We need versatile players who are willing to play both singles and doubles as we will use a number of different line ups early in the season to determine what is best for the team.”
When asked about this season’s strengths and weaknesses, Coach Adams responded, “Our strength is our depth. We have many good players who are willing to work hard at practice and are determined to improve their skills; with a strong tennis tradition, some of our best competition is playing with our own teammates. Our weaknesses this season are needing to rely on the spring weather to get in practices and matches. Once our matches begin April 12, we have a full schedule; we hope we are not having to deal with snow covered courts like past teams have experienced.”
The boys tennis teams will have a strong schedule this year with teams that have good tennis programs including Litchfield Tournament with Litchfield, Montevideo, New London-Spicer and a Hibbing Tournament with Cambridge, Crookston, East Grand Forks, Grand Rapids, Duluth Marshall, Mound Westonka, and Hibbing. They will open up their season on April 12 by hosting St. Cloud Cathedral starting at 4:30 p.m.
