If I were to ask you what a Yellow-bellied Sapsucker, White- throated Sparrow and Pine Warbler have in common, what would you say? It’s kind of a trick question because they are the three new species I saw in our yard in one week. You couldn’t know that, but if you said they are all migrants recently arrived in the region, you’d be right.
I heard the White-throated Sparrow first. It sings, “Old Mr. Peabody, Peabody, Peabody.” At least that is how I translate its song. That is the benefit of having listened to and observed birds for more than four decades. I can’t identify all birds by their songs, but there are certain ones that are easier and more distinct than others and they are the ones that sing for longer periods of time. Some will sing briefly as they move through to nesting territories further north and some don’t sing at all until they reach those territories.
The White-throated Sparrow male in the spring has a distinctive white throat (or bib) beneath a dark bill. He also has black and white stripes on his head, with a patch of yellow just in front of his eye. The rest of his plumage is typical sparrow brown, with a grayish chest and belly. I watched several hop on the ground around the bird feeder searching for bits of seed. They spend winters in the east, southeast and down through Texas and Louisiana.
I was keeping my eyes open for the arrival of the Pine Warbler since over the past few years we have found them visiting our suet feeders around the end of April. It arrived on the 27th. These relatively large warblers (5 ½” long) are not flamboyantly colored, but still a welcome sight. They readily substitute fat rich suet for insects when the latter is hard to come by in early spring. The male has a greenish-olive back, with a couple whitish wing bars and a smoky yellow breast. Its song is a twittering trill, which is similar to the song of the Chipping Sparrow.
Each week this month will bring new birds, many of whom are coming from points further south. It is a great time to be a birdwatcher
