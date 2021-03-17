Dr. Kathryn Dobbs joined Gateway Family Health Clinic on March 1,. Dr. Dobbs is accepting new patients and obstetric patients at Sandstone, Hinckley, and Moose Lake, and will also deliver babies at the Moose Lake hospital.
“We are very excited to have Dr. Dobbs join Gateway Clinic,” said Eric Nielsen, Administrator of Gateway Family Health Clinic. “She will be a great addition at all three clinic locations, and in particular provide more access for obstetric patients in Sandstone and Hinckley, where there is a community need for more maternity care.”
This fall Dr. Blake Chapman will be joining Gateway Clinic. He too is a family medicine physician who will be doing obstetrics. With these two new physicians they are now fully staffed.
“The national demand for family medicine physicians far outpaces the supply, particularly in rural communities,” states Fran Levings, chair of the Health Care Needs Committee. “The fact that Gateway Clinic can attract two new physicians speaks to the high quality of their clinic and the appeal of our community.”
About North Pine Area Hospital District
The North Pine Area Hospital District is a Minnesota political subdivision whose purpose is to ensure that area residents have access to high quality health care. For more information about the Hospital District and the Pine Healthcare Campus, go to www.PineHospitalDistrict.com.
