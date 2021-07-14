After eight years at 215 Main Street South in Pine City, New Horizon Thrift Store is closing on Saturday, July 17 in order to make final preparations to move to its new location.
The new store front, which is being renovated, is located at 870 Main Street South – which was, until recently, the Vision School building behind Berchin’s A&W.
New Horizon is no longer accepting donations at the current location due to the upcoming move. Its hope is to begin accepting donations at the new location by the middle of August.
Store Program Coordinator Jan Nettleton shared some of the great things it does for the community. New Horizon is a non-profit organization. Since opening, it has given back more than $200,000 to various community groups and individuals in need. Some of these causes include local shelters, the Pregnancy Resource Center, the Girl Scouts, vouchers to area churches, and individuals in need, such as those who experience a loss such as a fire.
Nettleton also noted that the new store is about three times the size of the current store and will offer a larger selection to the public. She anticipates adding furniture items as well as the clothing, decorations and household items it currently accepts. It cannot accept box springs, car seats or any toxic substance such as paints.
Currently, the staff is made up of about 30 volunteers who work part time. Nettleton said that if anyone is interested in helping New Horizon, it needs assistance moving out of the current home and moving into the new building, including cleaning and setting up. More volunteers will also be needed to staff the new, larger store. Contact New Horizon Thrift Store at 320-279-0927 for more information, or check out their Facebook page.
The current volunteer staff keeps a lighthearted atmosphere within the store, and are eager to serve their customers and make their experience a stress free and enjoyable one. They said they are excited about the move and the new location. And all the staff of New Horizon Thrift Store are looking forward to serving Pine City residents at the new store.
