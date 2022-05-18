New Horizon Thrift Store donates scholarships

These three Rush City High School seniors from the class of 2022 received scholarships from New Horizon Thrift Store at the annual Senior Award Ceremony on May 11. They are, from left, Ella Groshens, Nevaeh Moore and Carson Nybo. Each won a $500 scholarship. And they weren’t the only area seniors who won scholarships. Three seniors from each Pine City and Hinley-Finlayson were honored with $500 scholarships.
Many local non-profit organizations have benefited from donations from the New Horizon Thrift Store through the years it has conducted business here in Pine City. They donate monthly to the Pregnancy Resource Center, A Place for You, and the Backpack Program. Recently, they donated to the Master Gardeners for the upkeep of the special garden in memory of Cindy Novy, former owner of the Flower Box. Benches for the garden were also donated.
New Horizon Thrift Store opened at its original Pine City location in October of 2013. As of April of 2022, over $240,000 has been reinvested back into the community. Because of the generosity of our citizens, we had been able to give much more since the move to a new location at 870 Main St. S., Pine City.
