New Horizon volunteers celebrate success

“Today as we celebrate all of your work and dedication, a phrase comes to mind. Yes, today, it is all about you!” proclaimed Marcia Snyder, chairman of the board of the New Horizon Thrift Store, as she addressed the volunteers at an appreciation luncheon at the Pine City Country Club on December 6. “We are so glad you are all here to celebrate our wildly successful first year in our new location.”
The New Horizon Thrift Store opened at their original location on October 8, 2013 with eight volunteers. Now, after a year since moving to their new facility, this thriving Pine City business is served by 40 volunteers. In keeping with the tagline on their logo, “A non-profit that gives back to the community,” they have given almost $300,000 to deserving local non-profit organizations to date.
Snyder expressed appreciation for the efforts of every one of the volunteers that have worked so diligently. “Wow, have we ever grown, and it is thanks to all of you volunteers. We couldn’t have done it without you!”
Guest speakers at this celebration included Dihanna Fedder, who provided an overview of thrift store contributions to area schools and noted the positive response from the community. Pastor Tim Adams, from Journey North Church and thrift store neighbor, also spoke. The theme of the occasion was focused on improving communication.
Board member Wendy Nelson encouraged the volunteers to create a positive supporting culture. “Each of us has a role in making that happen,” Nelson reflected. “It is, I believe, paramount to our future. We all need to create a positive culture for our volunteers, and that flows out to our customers and the community.”
