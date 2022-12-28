New Horizon volunteers celebrate success

The address for New Horizon Thrift Store is 870 Main Street South, behind the A&W. The mural on the west wall was painted by local muralist Peg Skalicky.

 Shirley Schmidt | Pine City Pioneer

“Today as we celebrate all of your work and dedication, a phrase comes to mind. Yes, today, it is all about you!” proclaimed Marcia Snyder, chairman of the board of the New Horizon Thrift Store, as she addressed the volunteers at an appreciation luncheon at the Pine City Country Club on December 6. “We are so glad you are all here to celebrate our wildly successful first year in our new location.”

