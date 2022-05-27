Spring is a time of renewal and new beginnings. Nature starts to come alive again, the animals are bringing forth a new generation of cuteness for us to admire and some of us already have that first batch of produce sprouting before it goes into the garden. After the long and dreary winter, we are all ready to come alive again. For me, this is taking on a very different meaning.
Hello Readers! My name is Sara Goldstein, and I am the new reporter and photographer for North Pine County News and the Pine City Pioneer. I have been a freelance writer for many years and have had a passion for writing since I was a young child. I had been on hiatus during the pandemic as the opportunities just weren’t there. I was at a crossroads whether to give up writing and focus in other areas or continue and hope something comes along. Little did I know, the opportunity of a lifetime was right around the corner! Along with the dawning of springtime, my career was revived and ready to blossom.
I am so very excited to be a part of a wonderful news team and to be bringing you, the readers, the latest news and top stories in Pine County. If you have a tip or story that you think is newsworthy, send me an email. I would love to hear what the readers want to see covered.
A little about myself. I grew up in the little town of Amery, Wisc.. where I graduated high school in 1998. My husband, Loren, and I moved to Cambridge in 2011, and in the Fall of 2020, we purchased our dream home.
We have four amazing kids, ages 20, 15, 13, and 2. We also have many “bonus kids” who we have been blessed with mentoring and raising over the years. Our family, by blood and by love, is large, but our home and our hearts have plenty of room.
When I am able to enjoy some free time, I enjoy reading, hiking and foraging, traveling, and working in my yard. I love learning and definitely fall into the category of a forever student. Whether I am taking a class through community education, attending learning opportunities through various seminars or learning something new on Youtube, I am always striving to learn something I didn’t know before or honing a skill I already have.
Another passion of mine is sports. I am and always have been a diehard fan of Minnesota sports, NASCAR, boxing/MMA, and wrestling. Hockey and football will always be my top sports, and I have been known to get a little too excited and startle my family members when a major play happens.
Some of my favorite things to write about are true crime, human interest stories, military and other hometown heros, along with raising awareness for rare diseases. My first article with the paper was before I became a reporter. I wrote an article about an extremely rare disease called Systemic Mastocytosis, a disease that takes control of the mast cells in our bodies and attacks everything from the skin, blood, bones and organs. The entire body becomes under attack and this is an incurable disease and without constant monitoring, treatment and management the disease will continue to progress until it takes over completely. I was diagnosed with it in 2016. I had never heard of it, and it took until I was in my mid-30’s to actually get a proper diagnosis to something I have lived with my whole life. Had I been diagnosed as a child, my health would be very different today. However, the bright side to this is that my own children were tested at a young age because of my diagnosis. My two oldest daughters have it as well, but their journey will be much easier because of people like me who are being diagnosed later in life.
I look forward to bringing the news to the citizens of Pine County, meeting many new people and learning more about the area and its history. But most of all, I look forward to a beautiful new career doing what I truly love so much. I would love to hear from you; if you have a story you would like me to hear about, please email at news@pinecountymn.com.
Sara Goldstein is a staff writer for the Pine City Pioneer.
