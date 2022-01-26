Honors were given at the recent Pine City School Board meeting. Wendy Liebel, former school board member who recently stepped down after almost ten years, was honored by school board member, Candice Ames.
Ames presented Liebel with a school bell and said, “Wendy Liebel has been so dedicated, and I have been very happy to work with you.” Ames quoted Ken Burns saying Liebel has exemplified the “there is no them; it’s all us” mentality during her tenure. Ames added that Pete Liebel, Wendy’s husband, has also contributed greatly to the school’s causes.
Dan Peterson was also honored by the school board for 33 years of service as a board member. Board chair, Lisa Nos-Tollefson, noted Peterson’s many roles in the community and said that his advice has been exemplary. “We applaud you and thank you for your dedication,” she said.
Nos-Tollefson also commended Tim Geisler for 24 years of service. “You have been a constant demonstration of leadership, knowledge, care, and compassion,” she said.
Ames noted that Nos-Tollefson was given a Minnesota School Board Association director’s award for her dedication in attending training sessions.
Pine City School Superintendent Paula Foley acknowledged that high school science teacher Gina Ausmus is a recipient of the ECMECC Educator of Excellence Award.
Foley also read a message sent from a former student of English teacher, Jory Magel. The student stated that their appreciation for Magel’s rigorous teaching has grown over the years as they had “a leg up” over other students in the university they attended. “I’ve been told that teaching has been especially hard that last couple years, but I appreciate you so very much,” the former student concluded in their message.
Organization of the school board took place, and Nos-Tollefson was re-appointed as chair, with Dan Peterson appointed as vice chair.
Nos-Tollefson led a ceremonial oath of office for newly appointed school board member, Lezlie Sauter.
Update on nursing courses
Pine City High School Principal Troy Anderson updated the board on the Certified Nursing Assistant and Home Health Aide programs’ progress and said that the Mayo Clinic has donated four hospital beds and that the start-up cost is approximately $16,000. Anderson didn’t expect there to be any cost to the district and cited external grants, workforce development money and external agencies to help cover student tuition. The courses would be added for the 2022-’23 school year.
The CNA course would be three credits and available to ten students, and the Home Health Aide course would be a one credit course, also available to ten students.
In the past, high school students took the courses through Pine Technical & Community College, leading to discussion among the school board members as to why they are moving away from the college.
School board member, Lezlie Sauter, asked why the school would go on their own and not through PTCC. Board member, Becky Palmblade, also questioned the partnership.
Anderson replied that it would give the high school more flexibility in scheduling and that PTCC had encouraged the high school to pursue this route.
Staffing struggles
The school is having staffing struggles as are so many other schools around the state and country.
Director of Community Education & Early Childhood, Cindy Stolp, reported that it’s a “skeleton crew in early childhood” and that they had to close a section. She added that many teachers in early childhood are thinking of leaving.
Elementary principal, Stephanie Lorsung, said that they are struggling to find a sixth grade teacher and that they have reached out to people but there are no qualified individuals applying.
“We are hoping to catch some recent graduates,” said Lorsung. “We even wrote more into the Ed Post but no luck.”
She also reported that the younger kids are really struggling academically and mentally as a result of the pandemic school closures.
