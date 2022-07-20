A new option for schooling kids has now come to the area. The school, Grace Christian Co-op, is a biblically-based micro-school offered to kindergarten through seventh grade students and is located in Grasston, Minn.
About the school
In addition to offering a full range of required subjects, such as math, English, reading, science, history, art, and physical education, Bible classes are taught where children will learn the Christian faith and learn to pray for one another.
GCC has been awarded the opportunity to partner as a micro-school with Portals Academy in their pilot program for homeschoolers. Portals Academy has chosen Sonlight, Apologia and Math U See as the curriculum that will be used. All the curriculum has a Christian foundation, where children learn about American history, the faith of the founding fathers, and relevant Scripture tied to those lessons. Science is viewed from a Creation perspective rather than an evolutionary perspective. Each morning the students and staff recite the Pledge of Allegiance and say a prayer.
The school week includes “Friday Fun Days” which are optional days for extracurricular activities such as listening to guest speakers, taking cooking classes and going on field trips. Some of the trips last school year included visiting Wapiti Historical Rendezvous, Windmill Acres and Martin’s Greenhouses. The students also made felted soap at Hollyhock Alpaca Creations.
Each classroom is required to have an instructor that has earned a four-year degree and are then considered private tutors in the Minnesota homeschool statutes. Parents and grandparents also assist the tutors throughout the school day. In compliance with homeschool laws, required yearly standardized testing also takes place.
A faith-filled alternative
Organizers of the school said that the school was opened in response to the frustration of parents and students with some aspects of the public school system. “Between COVID shutdowns, online learning models and masks, students missed out on valuable years of education,” said Patrice DeGray, one of the school organizers. “The content of curriculum and the atmosphere of schools also contributed to the discontent.”
She said for them it was time to offer an alternative to public school and have a faith-based approach. “Proverbs 22:6 tells us to ‘train up a child in the way he should go; and when he is old, he will not depart from it.’ Knowing that a child’s education is the parent’s responsibility, we want to offer a wholesome, patriotic and content-rich curriculum that parents appreciate,” said DeGray. “We want students to learn how to think, not what to think. Instilling a love for learning that will last a lifetime while teaching children that character and hard-work are requirements for a successful and rewarding life are high priority goals.”
For more information
For more information or to register for an upcoming open house which will take place on Tuesday, July 26 and Tuesday, Aug 9, email gracechristiancoop@gmail.com or leave a message at (888) 773-2233. The school is also looking for Christian teachers or tutors with a four-year degree to begin teaching in September.
