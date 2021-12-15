New state muskie record

An angler caught a muskellunge weighing 55 pounds, 14 ounces, from Mille Lacs Lake that the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has certified as a weight-based state record. The previous record was a 54-pound muskie caught from Lake Winnibigoshish in 1957. Nolan Sprengeler caught the muskie on Nov. 22, with friends Kevin Kray and Zack Skoglund.
