New teachers join Pine City schools

New teachers joined the staff of Pine City Schools this fall to take on the task of educating the next generation of local youth. High school/ALC: Dylan Kringstad. Pine City Elementary: Darrick Becken, Jaclyn Bossard, Kelly Saumer, Jared Johnson and Alexis Meskill.
