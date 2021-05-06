New tenant, new improvements at PTCC’s Innovation Center

Pine Technical and Community College has a new tenant in its Innovation Center on the corner of Main Street and Hillside Avenue S, and is planning roughly $500,000 in improvements to the seven-year-old building this summer.
PTCC President Joe Mulford and other college staff recently gave updates on the Innovation Center project to the Pine City Economic Development Authority.
The 7,500 square-foot facility Pine Innovation Center was built in 2014 to serve as a business incubator to house and support high tech and light manufacturing entrepreneurs in the community.
EZ Electrical Solutions moved into the Innovation Center in 2016 and stayed for three years, developing uniquely designed electrical boxes and other products. They have obtained a safety certification from Underwriters Laboratories for their electrical boxes, and also entered into a large contract with Menards. They are in the process of contracting with Viking Electric and have moved to a larger space in Cambridge.
Mulford said the building was empty for a period of time until Jacob Mans – an architect, a University of Minnesota professor and owner of Field Works – approached PTCC with a business plan to manufacture modular utility solutions for the construction of homes and buildings.
“They’ve got a pretty unique model going,” Mulford said.
The core unit designs mechanical systems, electrical, plumbing and data systems into one unit that would be built on site and are delivered to the building project.
Mans said he hopes to use this model to help low income families with housing solutions and has sent out proposals to the city of Minneapolis and other metro area agencies to use his units to provide housing for homeless populations.
PTCC has partnered with Mans on a new Construction Trades program launching this fall to design some course curriculum’s. Field Works is currently renting half of the high base space in the Innovation Center and Walburg is hoping to use the other half for the Construction Trades Program.
PTCC has received grant funds to make improvements on the Innovation Center this summer, and plans to install a second HVAC system into the Innovation Center so that the school’s office areas and the incubator workshop each have their own air handling systems.
“When they built the building ... there was only one air handler that supports both,” Mulford said. “This just gives us more flexibility in how we use the space.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.