A large number of residents in our area are eager to get their COVID-19 vaccinations, but have no idea when they will have that opportunity. Currently these vaccines are being prioritized for people who are over the age of 65, or are employed in health care or education. But those who do not fall into these categories are left wondering when it might be their turn to get a shot.
A new state resource might help.
The Minnesota Department of Health announced a new tool for all Minnesotans to sign up to receive an alert when there is a vaccine available to them — regardless if they are currently eligible to receive one.
The “Vaccine Connector” is a resource for all Minnesotans who have not yet been vaccinated, and it will get you information about when, where, and how you can get the vaccine – and will notify you when it’s your turn for a shot.
You don’t need to sign up if:
• You have already received your COVID-19 vaccine.
• You previously registered for our COVID-19 Vaccine Pilot Program or the COVID-19 Community Vaccination Program.
• You completed the Minnesota COVID-19 Vaccine Education and Child Care survey.
If you are eligible to get vaccinated right now, you do not have to wait for information from the Minnesota COVID-19 Vaccine Connector before you get your shot. If your health care provider or employer contacts you about making an appointment, or if you have another opportunity to get vaccinated, you can and should do that.
If you are interested in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine and would like to register and be notified when you can receive it, visit: https://mn.gov/covid19/vaccine/connector/index.jsp
