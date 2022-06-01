Pine County was awarded a voting equipment grant from the State of Minnesota in March and as of May 3, the equipment has arrived.
Kelly Schroeder, Pine County auditor and treasurer, spoke briefly about the grant and other funding that was used for some much needed upgrades in equipment.
The grant from the state was in the amount of $128,680.13, and that, along with $14.000 in election funds and $150,000 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, made it possible to purchase new electronic tabulators and assistive voting devices to make voting an all-inclusive experience. Although the grant didn’t pay for the equipment in full, it helped lessen the cost to the County.
