New year brings new laws

The year 2023 is just around the corner, and with it brings new laws. According to Minnesota House of Representatives speaker, Melissa Hortman, Jan. 1, 2023 will see new laws become effective. These new laws impact a variety of different areas.
Commerce
“Consumers’ financial interest comes first in annuity sales” - A new law updates best interest standards in annuity sales to help protect consumers, especially older adults. Insurers may not put their financial interests ahead of the consumers. When shopping for insurance agencies, these agents should follow revised National Association of Insurance Commissioners standards, which satisfies four conduct obligations: care, disclosure, conflict of interest, and documentation. Under this new law, producers have a care obligation to disclose their licensing, have an obligation to disclose how they will be compensated for the sale, must avoid and disclose conflict of interest, and have an obligation to document the basis of their recommendations.
“Franchise renewal date changed” - This law changes the due date for franchise renewals. The deadline to renew a business registration will be the anniversary of the initial registration instead of 120 days after the end of the fiscal year.
Health and Human Services
“Postnatal care coverage required” - In 2021, a law was passed that made changes to private and public health coverage. Among its provisions, as of Jan. 1, 2023, health plans will be required to cover a comprehensive postnatal visit three weeks from the date of delivery, any postnatal visits recommended by a healthcare provider between three and 11 weeks from the date of delivery, and a comprehensive postnatal visit with a health care provider 12 weeks from the date of delivery.
State Government
“Pension, retirement law changes” - 14 largely non-controversial bills approved by the Legislative Commission on Pensions and Retirement were rolled into the omnibus pension and retirement law. Beginning Jan. 1, 2023, teachers are permitted to purchase service credit for periods of service as a teacher in another state. Also, several largely technical changes – recommended by the State Auditor’s Volunteer Fire Relief Association Working Group – take effect that day to provisions governing volunteer firefighter relief associations.
Transportation
“Vehicle buyers to gain information on prior damage” - Buyers seeking older, less expensive, vehicles will have more ways to find out when the vehicle they’re considering has previously been significantly damaged or deemed to be totaled. This law creates a “prior salvage title” on vehicles. The aim is to solve an issue of less expensive vehicles holding a clean Minnesota title, despite incurring damage that costs more than 80% of its value or causes an insurance company to declare the vehicle a total loss. This, however, does not change the requirements for a “salvage” brand on high-value or late-model cars ($9,000 or more) does not change. The law also makes clarifying changes for readability of the statutes and to conform to Department of Public Safety titling and branding practices.
These are just a few, highlighted laws that will be passed the beginning of the year; however, for a full comprehensive list of new laws becoming effective in January, visit www.house.mn/newlaws/#/search/2022.
