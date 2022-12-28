1 can (20 oz.) crushed pineapple, drained, reserve pineapple
1/3 c. vinegar
1 Tbsp. soy sauce
Mix together ingredients for meat. Form into balls and brown in frypan until cooked through. In separate saucepan, stir sauce ingredients together until smooth; boil for one minute. Sprinkle crushed pineapple over meatballs and pour sauce over. Simmer until warm or keep in crockpot.
Party Shrimp
1 Tbsp. olive oil
1-1/2 tsp. brown sugar
1-1/2 tsp. lemon juice
1 garlic clove, thinly sliced
1/2 tsp. paprika
1/2 tsp. Italian seasoning
1/2 tsp. dried basil
1/4 tsp. pepper
1 lb. uncooked large shrimp, peeled and deveined
In a large re-sealable plastic bag, combine the first eight ingredients. Add shrimp; seal and turn to coat. Refrigerate for 2 hours. Drain shrimp, discarding marinade. Place shrimp on an ungreased baking sheet. Broil 4 inches from heat 3-4 minutes on each side or until shrimp turn pink. Yield: 2-1/2 dozen.
Celebration Cheese Delight
2 pkg. (8 oz. each) cream cheese, softened
1 c. sour cream
3 green onions, chopped
1 jar (2-1/2 oz.) smoked dried beef, chopped
1 pkg. (12 oz.) cheddar cheese, shredded
Mix together all ingredients, reserving 1/4 cup cheddar cheese for topping. Pour into an 8” square baking pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 15 minutes. Sprinkle reserved cheddar cheese on top and serve with favorite crackers. Makes many servings.
