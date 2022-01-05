A 7th annual New Year’s Eve senior luncheon was held at Open Arms Church in Grasston last Friday, Dec. 31. The event featured a Swedish meatball and ham dinner and entertainment, all provided free to participants by generous donors. The turnout was good with 163 guest and 39 volunteers. Last year, the event was canceled due to pandemic constraints.
