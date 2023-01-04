featured New Years Skating party! T.A. LeBrun | Pine City Pioneer Jan 4, 2023 Jan 4, 2023 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email T.A. LeBrun | Pine City Pioneer Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kids and adults alike enjoyed skating on New Years Eve at the Pine City Civic Center. This little mini-mite, pictured right, seemed to have great time whipping around the rink. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News 2022 YEAR IN REVIEW #4 2022 YEAR IN REVIEW #3 2022 YEAR IN REVIEW #2 2022 YEAR IN REVIEW Alumni basketball tournament First gallery event opens Friday at Pine Center for the Arts New Years Skating party! King of the Hill Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesPine County declares a local emergencyApartments on the rise in Pine CityPine County Jail Roster Dec 15, 2022Pine County Sheriff's Report and Jail RosterPine County Sheriff's Roster Dec 29, 2022Townships pass fire district resolutionNorth Pine County News Sheriff's Report and Jail RosterYear in Review: December 2022Wayne RohwederGood times on the ice! Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Upcoming Events [PLEASE CALL - MAY BE CANCELED DUE TO COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS] Jan 5 Day Break Respite: Thu, Jan 5, 2023 Jan 5 TOPS Thu, Jan 5, 2023 Jan 5 American Legion Riders Thu, Jan 5, 2023 Jan 5 Pine City Lions Club Thu, Jan 5, 2023 Jan 6 AA: Empower Recovery Services Fri, Jan 6, 2023 Jan 6 AA: Rush City Lutheran Church Fri, Jan 6, 2023 Jan 6 Weecovery: Empower Recovery Services Fri, Jan 6, 2023 Jan 7 Snowshoe Hike Sat, Jan 7, 2023 Jan 7 Pine County Model Railroaders: Sat, Jan 7, 2023 Jan 7 Snowshoe Hike Sat, Jan 7, 2023
