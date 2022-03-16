Newman’s Island: A venture of a lifetime

The island on Pokegama Lake has a history rooted in Ojibwe and pioneer ancestry. On the island sits a dilapidated homestead erected in the early 1900s by Will Scofield. Prior to that in the late 1800s, the island had connections with the Ojibwe living on the Pokegama Mission on the eastern banks of Pokegama Lake.
But the tradition of building on the island will not rest with the remnants of the homestead and will be continued on by Pine City locals, Cole and Haeley Newman.
The Newmans began the construction process of a cabin, built on stilts to weather any flooding and located on the high point of the island, in late 2021. The plans for the southern-facing cabin are to use the cabin for the Newman’s family and friends to enjoy recreationally. And to control erosion caused by boat traffic, rip rap will be installed along the shoreline in front of the cabin.
Cole Newman, also owner of a few Pine City businesses, said the cabin will have a large area to gather on the south side deck of the house. “We plan to add a lot of fun activities out there for everyone to enjoy like a slide, zipline, basketball court, and volleyball court,” said Newman.
He hopes to have construction completed by mid-July of this summer. He added that delays in permitting by the County and back order of building supplies have pushed back the completion date.
“The process for constructing our cabin has been a very long process that included dealing with the County, DNR, FEMA, surveyors, engineers, county commissioners, and even a state senator,” noted Newman. “But in the end, it all worked out. Persistence pays off, never give up!”
When asked what made the purchase of the island appealing, Newman said, “We live on the west side of Pokegama and have always wanted to own the Island. After tracking down the previous owners on Facebook, we were able to make this happen last year.”
“We have learned a lot about the island since taking ownership,” said Newman. “There is a lot of history to the island and we could go on for days; however, we urge others to take the time to research this very interesting piece of land.” he added that he would like to thank John Lindquist, who has family ties to the island, for all of the interesting information he shared with us.
From the Lindquist family, whose owners included Will Scofield (the builder of the original homestead) and then John Lindquist’s grandparents, Al and Ruth (Scofield) Lindquist, the island went through a few owners who did not use or inhabit the island.
There will be electricity on the island supplied from shore via an underwater cable. “We would like to give a special thanks to Bob Jones for giving us an easement to make this possible,” said Newman, adding the structure will also have a specially designed septic system and a drilled well. To make sure the structure is safe, there will be a security system installed.
The old homestead still sits on the island, along with the freestanding brick fireplace which the Newmans hope to refurbish into a brick pizza oven. The couple anticipates tearing down the old structure at some point for safety reasons as they have young children.
When asked how they felt about the pelicans and cormorants who frequent the island, especially in the spring and fall, they said that they hope the birds will continue to visit.
“We are looking forward to making many memories with our friends and family,” added Newman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.