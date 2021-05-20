Essentia Health’s Sandstone urgent care reopens
Essentia Health Urgent Care-Sandstone has reopened after being closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The clinic reopened on May 15, more than a year after temporarily closing on April 11, 2020. Providers at the urgent care can treat illness and injuries that are not life-threatening but may need X-rays and/or lab tests that require a blood draw. Services include treating colds, cuts, skin conditions, tooth pain and more. Additional information about what can be treated can be found here.
The urgent care, located at 705 Lundorff Dr., is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. It also has a drive-up COVID-19 testing site that is open from 8-11 a.m. Mondays-Wednesdays, plus Fridays.
Pine City offers swimming lessons
Swimming lessons through Pine City Parks & Recreation will be held at the city’s West Side Park and Beach - 1305 6th Ave SW, Pine City. They are $25 per session (1 hour a day for 5 days) Preschool - Level 6.1 and $75 for Jr Lifeguard. Class sizes are 10 students per level.
The city has moved to an online registration system. More information and a full schedule can be found at pinecitygov.com/swim.
ECE seeking members to redeem credits
East Central Energy is trying to find current addresses for more than 700 former members to refund their unclaimed Capital Credits. Full list is available on eastcentralenergy.com. If you know anyone listed, contact ECE by calling 763-691-2001 or 1-800-254-7944 ext 2001 and leave a detailed message.
