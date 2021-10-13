Sheriff shares scam alert
The Pine County Sheriff’s Office has taken several complaints of people receiving offers to be secret shoppers at Walmart. People have received priority envelopes with cashiers checks in them. They are then instructed to deposit those checks into their accounts, go to Walmart to purchase gift cards and then to keep $400. This is a scam. Never take part in any offers that instruct you go to get gift cards of any kind.
Pheasant season begins on Saturday, Oct. 16
The Minnesota pheasant hunting season opens at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 16.
Hunters should check regulations before they head out into the field. Hunters ages 16 to 64 must purchase a small game license and pheasant stamp to hunt pheasants in Minnesota, and all pheasant hunters must wear at least one visible article of clothing above the waist that is blaze orange or pink. Check the DNR website for bag and possession limits, pheasant transportation requirements, a hunting prospects map and more information at www.dnr.state.mn.us.
Comedy show for Pine City Blue Star Moms
Pine City Blue Star Moms will be holding a dinner and comedy show fundraiser starring Minnesota comedian John DeBoer, who has performed on Comedy Central. The event will be at 5 p.m. on Nov. 20 at the Braham Event Center (655 8th Street). MC will be Mike Gainor, editor of the Pine City Pioneer.
Tickets are available for pre-order only at PayPal.me/PineCityBlueStarMoms. Tickets will be mailed to the purchaser. For direct ticket sales call 763-244-0450. No tickets will be sold the night of the show.
Deer license required for youth season
To participate in youth deer season, youth must be 10 to 17 years old and have a deer license. Participant numbers are not limited and there is no special permit, so parents should purchase or obtain a regular firearms deer hunting license for the youth who will be hunting.
Minnesota’s youth deer season is Thursday, Oct. 21, through Sunday, Oct. 24.
Edward Jones to open Pine City office
Sydney Nelson, financial advisor with Edward Jones, said the company will soon be opening a Pine City office at 950 Main Street S, Unit 3.
“Edward Jones is the largest financial services firm in the nation in terms of offices, but it maintains its commitment to individuals,” Nelson said. “I have been impressed with the interest the firm’s headquarters in St. Louis has shown in this new office. Pine City and the investors who live here are very important to the firm, and I really like that.”
Visit edwardjones.com or the recruiting website at careers.edwardjones.com.
