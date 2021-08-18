SRCC names raffle winners
The members of the Snake River Conservation Club are grateful to everyone who participated in their Pine County Fair raffle. Winners of the raffle are: Greg Hodge (Savage 6.5 Creedmore), Ranee Madison (Ruger 10-22), Obie Steffen (life jacket).
Winners of the birdhouse drawing are: Wyatt Rysdam, Claudia Weis, Donavan Bassett, Ashley Feine, Brian Bombard, Leroy Phillips, Jaclyn Cavallin, Cassidy Cruz, Katelyn France, Lucas Mohr.
Hwy. 123 construction in Sandstone
Construction on Hwy 123 in Sandstone began on Aug. 16 and is now underway. This two-year project will consist of resurfacing, realigning the Hwy. 123 and Hwy 23 intersection, extending sidewalks, and making ADA improvements. Work will continue through the fall and then resume in spring 2022.
Work will begin with rebuilding the intersection of Hwys 123 and 23, resurfacing Hwy 123 from Hwy 23 to 1st St and milling and reclamation east of Park Ave on Hwy 123.
Motorists should expect lane closures, flagging operations, and delays in work zones.
For project maps, to sign up for the email list, and more information visit the website: http://www.dot.state.mn.us/d1/projects/hwy123-sandstone/index.html
Important reminders for motorists regarding work zone safety:
• Slow down when approaching every work zone, then navigate through with care and caution.
• Stay alert; work zones constantly change.
• Watch for workers and slow moving equipment.
• Obey posted speed limits. Fine for a violation in a work zone is $300.
• Minimize distractions behind the wheel.
• Be patient; expect delays, especially during peak travel times.
For more information on projects in northeast Minnesota, follow us on Facebook at https://facebook.com/groups/MnDOTnortheast and Twitter at @mndotnortheast. For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit www.511mn.org.
Essentia to require COVID vaccinations as condition of employment
FROM ESSENTIA HEALTH: Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Essentia Health’s patients and communities have counted on us for support, protection and to continue providing the high-quality care they deserve. That responsibility is a privilege, and it demands that we do all we can to keep our patients safe.
Accordingly, after careful consideration, Essentia will require all staff members to be vaccinated against COVID as a condition of their employment. Vaccination also will be required as a condition of entering our facilities to perform services for Essentia Health. Employees must receive their first dose of vaccine by Oct. 1 and their second dose in a two-dose series by Nov. 1. There will be a process for requesting a medical exemption based on CDC guidelines or a religious exemption.
