‘Mama Mia!’
tickets on sale
The musical ‘Mama Mia!’ will perform on Thursday and Friday evenings on July 15, 16, 22 and 23 at 7 p.m. in the Pine City High School Auditorium.
All tickets must be purchased online through the Heritage Players website (www.pinecityheritageplayers.com) or in-person at the Pine City Chamber Office, 315 Main Street South during regular business hours. Seating will be limited to just 250 guests per performance, so advance purchase is encouraged for this production. Tickets went on sale July 1. Adults are $15, Seniors are $12 and Students are $10.
Director Rachel Bigelow said the cast and crew are working hard to get ready to hit the stage.
“This ensemble plays a huge role in the success of this production as they will have to master a lot of choreography and vocals in a short time,” said Bigelow, “But after a difficult year with no theater, they’ve all risen to this challenge with energy and commitment that will bring us across the finish line.”
“We’ve been in rehearsal now for just two weeks and it has been fun watching the cast members connect with each other and develop their characters,” said Nick Basta, stage manager for the production. “We are all just happy to be back on the stage doing what we love.”
Pine County board back to rotation
With the ending of the peace time emergency, the Pine County Board of Commissioners is back to its normal rotation.
The commissioners will hold a board meeting on the first Tuesday of the month in the board room at the courthouse in Pine City and the meeting on the third Tuesday of the month in the NPGC in Sandstone.
‘Fight Like a Girl’ returns
The Fight Like a Girl Motorcycle Ride is back for its ninth year on Saturday, July 17, starting with 9 a.m. registration at Kountry Kettle in Bock. This motorcycle ride and community event to raise awareness and funds for ovarian cancer, begins at 11 a.m. and continues to Bailey Ray’s Roadhouse in Santiago, Sunrise on Englund Shores in Isanti and Crow’s Nest in Mora, before the return trip to Kountry Kettle.
The Fight Like a Girl Motorcycle Rally also includes a bike and classic car show, food and live auction at Kountry Kettle. The community is invited to attend the ride and event for a fee of $20 per person. All proceeds will be donated to the Minnesota Ovarian Cancer Alliance (MOCA), a Minnesota-based nonprofit organization providing ovarian cancer research, offering support to women and families and educating the public and medical community about this disease. MOCA has provided nearly $9.6 million dollars to ovarian cancer research dedicated to early detection, better treatments and one day—a cure for this disease. There is currently no test to detect ovarian cancer. The symptoms of bloating, fatigue, trouble eating or feeling full quickly and urinary urgency or frequency mimic other common problems—so awareness is critical.
For more information contact Renee Fochs at reneef@scicable.com or call Laura at 320-556-3531 or Elaine at 320-290-7563. For more information on Minnesota Ovarian Cancer Alliance, visit mnovarian.org or contact MOCA’s Communications Manager Jody Ambroz McArdle at jambroz@mnovarian.org.
Register for free grape grower workshop
Here’s a chance to learn about beginning grape growing (table and wine grapes). This can be done at a Beginner Grape Grower Workshop on Saturday, Aug. 14 from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. (8:30 a.m. check-in) at the Ann River Vineyard and Winery south of Mora.
Learn about the University of Minnesota grape breeding program and the industry in Minnesota, native grapes, and cold hardy varieties. In the vineyard you will be able to see how grapes grow and learn vine terminology, vine structure, and how vines are attached to trellising. Vine spacing, planting, site selection, insects, diseases, and variety selection will be covered. Ripening and when to harvest, including how to use a refractometer, will also be covered.
Preregistration is Required by Aug. 2. There is no cost, but Space is limited. If registration fills, you will be put on a waiting list. To register: call 320-679-6440 or send an email to kelsey.schiferli@co.kanabec.mn.us or register online at z.umn.edu/FallForAll2021.
Essentia Health relaxing visitor restrictions
As the prevalence of COVID-19 declines across the region, Essentia Health is returning to pre-pandemic patient visitation in our hospitals and clinics.
Masks are required among everyone within Essentia facilities and Essentia will continue to screen all patients and visitors for symptoms of COVID. Additionally, no outside food or beverages will be allowed.
Visitor restrictions remain in place for COVID-positive patients, as well as patients suspected to have COVID. Essentia will continue to apply the prior exceptions related to visitors for patients that require assistance with communication, personal-care issues and in end-of-life situations. These exceptions need to be approved by the team caring for the patient.
Blood shortage continues
The American Red Cross continues to experience a severe blood shortage hitting blood product availability across the country. Donors of all blood types – especially type O and those giving platelets – are urged to make an appointment to help ensure hospital shelves are stocked with blood products.
Right now, the Red Cross is working around the clock to provide blood products to hospitals responding to an unusually high number of traumas and emergency room visits, as well as overdoses and resulting transplants.
Donations are needed now to prevent further delays to patient care. Schedule an appointment to give blood now by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
In most cases, those who have received a COVID-19 vaccine can donate. However, knowing the name of the manufacturer of the vaccine they received is important in determining eligibility.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.