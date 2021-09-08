Submissions wanted for ‘Potluck Gallery’
This October, Pine Center for the Arts is hosting a potluck – Art Center style. Seasoned artists and newcomers are invited to bring their art to share with the community. The Potluck Gallery is an open gallery. There is no theme, medium or color requirements. Anything goes. For those who have always wanted to showcase their art, but don’t have enough art to fill a gallery, this is the show. Artists are allowed to submit 1 to 4 works of art for the Pine Center for the Art’s Potluck Open Gallery. Art will be on display Oct. 1 through Oct. 30 and an opening reception will be held 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 1. For more information on how to submit, contact the art center at 320-629-4924 or visit their website at https://bit.ly/3B7hhx8.
Preschool Storytime at the Rush City library
The Rush City Public Library is excited to welcome children and their caregivers to Preschool Storytime on the second Tuesday and Wednesday of the month at 10:30 a.m., Sept. 14 and 15, Oct. 12 and 13, and Nov. 9 and 10.
Children will enjoy stories, songs, fingerplays, crafts and more. Storytime is led by library staff and volunteers. The same lesson is shared both days each month, so you can choose the best time for you and your child.
Storytime is recommended for ages 3 to 5, and siblings are always welcome. Registration is not necessary.
The Rush City Public Library, a branch of East Central Regional Library, is located at 240 West 4th Street, Rush City, and can be reached at 320-358-3948. For more information, visit ecrlib.org or follow the library on Facebook and Instagram (@ecrlmn).
