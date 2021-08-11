Essentia offers back-to-school vaccination opportunities
With the start of the school year about a month away, now is the time to consider getting eligible children — those ages 12 and up — a COVID-19 vaccine.
Doing so will protect them and their classmates by reducing the risk of contracting the virus. Please note that the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine is the only one thus far approved for children between the ages of 12-17.
As COVID case counts increase across our region thanks to the highly contagious delta variant, it’s critically important to be vaccinated. Vaccination remains the best method for preventing COVID and its transmission, and ending the global pandemic.
Currently, Essentia is offering the vaccination in our primary care clinics. Patients can schedule an appointment through the MyChart patient portal or by calling (833) 494-0836. You also can call your local Essentia Health clinic for more information about vaccine opportunities.
What’s new for deer hunters coming up in the 2021 hunting season?
The DNR has set out new rules for deer hunters in 2021.
• Five-deer bag limits in areas that were previously under an unlimited antlerless bag limit.
• Mandatory sampling of deer harvested in chronic wasting disease zones will resume this year and that those zones have expanded following detections of the disease in wild and captive deer.
• Name changes for bag-limit designations to make the bag limits more clear. The one-deer limit categories are “bucks only,” “antlerless permit lottery” (formerly “lottery”) and “either-sex” (formerly “hunter choice”). “Managed” is now “two-deer limit,” and “intensive” is now “three-deer limit.”
• Several deer permit area boundaries in southwest and northeast Minnesota have changed based on input from the public, tribal communities and DNR staff.
• Expanded early antlerless deer season, Oct. 21-24, to include more deer permit areas in central and southeastern Minnesota.
• Late chronic wasting disease hunts are scheduled for Dec. 17-19 and Dec. 31-Jan. 2; additional details will be posted on the DNR website closer to hunt dates.
• The Camp Ripley archery hunt will be a single, three-day hunt (Oct. 29-31), instead of two, two-day hunts. Apply for the Camp Ripley lottery by Aug. 20.
Law makes policy changes for small meat producers
Among the changes contained in a policy-only omnibus agriculture law are those to the Board of Animal Health, and modification of regulations affecting cottage industries producing certain foods, including baked or dehydrated pet treats.
Rep. Mike Sundin (DFL-Esko) and Sen. Torrey Westrom (R-Elbow Lake) sponsor the law that contains some provisions that took effect Aug. 1, 2021.
The Board of Animal Health, which regulates livestock and domestic animals in Minnesota, will increase from five to six members, including four livestock producers instead of three. At least one of the producers must be a member of a federally recognized tribe located in Minnesota.
Minnesotans who sell homemade, shelf-stable foods and beverages can more than quadruple their calendar year sales — $18,000 to $78,000 — without needing to obtain a license. The law also exempts certain Minnesotans who sell homemade baked or dehydrated pet treats from obtaining a license from the Agriculture Department. Small meat processors who butcher fowl and game for hunters will be exempt from state food handler license and permit requirements provided their annual sales are less than $20,000 or they process fewer than 200 deer annually.
The law will also:
• Require the Department of Agriculture to annually report to the Legislature on a state program to compensate livestock owners for animals killed by wolves;
• Allow the Department of Agriculture to hire a publicity representative;
• Allow farmed deer and elk located in chronic wasting disease management or endemic zones to be transported if they have tested negative for the disease;
• Exempt corn kernel fiber and biogas from biomass sourcing plans for advanced biofuel and renewable chemical incentive payments; and
• Require producers who receive payments under the Bioincentive Program to certify they will not use the funds on lobbyists.
