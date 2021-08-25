Free online suicide prevention class for agricultural communities
NAMI Minnesota (National Alliance on Mental Illness) is offering a free online suicide prevention class tailored to farming communities. Called QPR (Question, Persuade, Refer) for Agricultural Communities, the program helps individuals learn the three steps anyone can take to help prevent a suicide. More than one million adults in the U.S. have been trained in QPR. This 1.5-hour class is for members of rural and agricultural communities over the age of 16 who want to learn best practices in suicide prevention. It will be offered from 1:00-2:30 p.m. on each of the following Tuesdays: Sept. 21 and Oct. 19 and Dec. 16. To register, see “Classes” at namimn.org. For further information, call 651-645-2948.
Deer lottery deadline Sept. 9
The Minnesota DNR reminds firearm and muzzleloader hunters who want to harvest antlerless deer in a deer permit area designated as an antlerless permit lottery to purchase their license by Thursday, Sept. 9. Hunters who purchase their license before this date are automatically entered into the lottery for the deer permit area or special hunt area they declare. No application is needed to take antlerless deer in permit areas with either sex, two-deer limit, three-deer limit or five-deer limit designations.
Hunters who want to participate in special firearm or muzzleloader deer hunts also need to apply for permits that are issued through a lottery, and that application deadline is also Sept. 9.
More information about designations and regulations for deer permit areas, as well as details about special hunt opportunities, are available on the DNR website and in the 2021 Minnesota Hunting and Trapping Regulations Handbook.
Musicians wanted for orchestra
For over 30 years, the St Croix Valley Orchestra (SCVO) has pursued its dual goals, “to entertain and educate.” After an 18-month hiatus, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the SCVO is ready to begin anew, with rehearsals scheduled to begin on Sept. 13. As they prepare to embark on their “Grand Reopening” they are reaching out in search of new members to add to their core membership. They are actively recruiting new musicians, especially those who play the following instruments: violin, viola, cello, string bass, bassoon, oboe, French horn, trombone, percussion.
Those with experience playing any of these instruments, are invited to come to rehearsal at the St Croix Falls Middle School/High School Band Room on Monday, Sept. 13 at 7 p.m. Those that play an instrument other than those listed, are invited to come anyway to see if they can fit that instrument in.
Those with interest or questions may send an email to Musical Director Adam Bever, at beveradam@gmail.com. Adam will respond to questions and help players prepare for rehearsal.
There are requirements regarding musical ability, but remember, this is community orchestra, not the London Symphony.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.