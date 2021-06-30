Dragon Athletic Hall of Fame seeks nominations
The Pine City Athletic Hall of Fame Committee members - Kris Clementson, Wally Connaker, Loren Samuelson, Lenny Stoffel, Jared Clementson, Jena Dennis, and Rick Engelstad are now accepting nominations of former Dragons for possible induction into the Hall of Fame. If you have anyone you would like to nominate in one of the following categories:
1. Athlete - Former Pine City Athlete who performed with excellence and lettered in a varsity sport. Nominees must be a PCHS graduate and out of high school at least five (5) years.
2. Coaches - Nominees must be either a former or present coach who demonstrates exceptional leadership, character, and athletic achievement during his/her tenure at Pine City.
3. At Large - A person who has been a loyal and devoted supporter of Pine City High School Athletics
Please send in your nominee’s name and their current contact information to Rick Engelstad at rengelstad@isd578.org.
Deadline is July 19.
‘Mama Mia!’ tix on sale
The musical ‘Mama Mia!’ will perform on Thursday and Friday evenings on July 15, 16, 22 and 23 at 7 p.m.in the Pine City High School Auditorium.
All tickets must be purchased online through the Heritage Players website (www.pinecityheritageplayers.com) or in-person at the Pine City Chamber Office, 315 Main Street South during regular business hours. Seating will be limited to just 250 guests per performance, so advance purchase is encouraged for this production. Tickets will go on sale July 1. Adults are $15, Seniors are $12 and Students are $10.
Director Rachel Bigelow said the cast and crew are working hard to get ready to hit the stage.
“This ensemble plays a huge role in the success of this production as they will have to master a lot of choreography and vocals in a short time,” said Bigelow, “But after a difficult year with no theater, they’ve all risen to this challenge with energy and commitment that will bring us across the finish line.”
“We’ve been in rehearsal now for just two weeks and it has been fun watching the cast members connect with each other and develop their characters,” said Nick Basta, stage manager for the production. “We are all just happy to be back on the stage doing what we love.”
