Beginning farmers tax break available
A tax credit for the sale or lease of land, equipment, machinery, and livestock in Minnesota by beginning farmers is still available through the Minnesota Department of Agriculture’s (MDA) Rural Finance Authority.
The Beginning Farmer Tax Credit is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Applications must be received by Oct. 1, 2021.
Interested farmers should note that they can also apply for a separate tax credit to offset the cost of a financial management program up to a maximum of $1,500 per year – for up to three years.
PTCC nursing ranked at #2 in state
Every year, PracticalNursing.org studies PN programs in each state and have been publishing its annual rankings list since 2014. It has announced that Pine Technical & Community College’s practical nursing program has been ranked as the second best in Minnesota.
Nursing programs were assessed on several factors which represent how well a program supports students towards licensure and beyond. Learn more about how they determined the winners at: https://www.practicalnursing.org/lvn-lpn-ranking-methodology
